On Tuesday, the Sensex fell over 240 points to close at 72,529. The Nifty ended more than 60 points lower, closing trade at 22,716.
Stock Markets Decline Sharply As Sensex Falls Over 240 Points, Nifty Tests 22,800
US President Donald Trump said the US would win the conflict “very soon”, while officials are communicating with mediators seeking to end the conflict.
- Indian indices fell Tuesday; Sensex 240, Nifty 60 points down.
- Elevated crude oil prices, US-Iran conflict weigh on sentiment.
- Foreign institutional selling and global markets added to pressure.
The Indian benchmark indices declined sharply on Tuesday as the Sensex fell over 240 points to close at 72,529 and the Nifty ended more than 60 points lower to close trade at 22,716 at 3:30 PM.
In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers stocks such as Adani Ports, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank and NTPC. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like ITC, Asian Paint, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv and PowerGrid.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 50 declined 1.04 per cent as volatility rose and the Nifty Microcap 250 increased 1.03 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 2.71 per cent and the Nifty Metal index fell 0.78 per cent.
Crude Oil Prices Remain Elevated
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.74 per cent higher at USD 107.1 per barrel. Indian equity markets are expected to remain under pressure as elevated crude oil prices and persistent uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict weigh on market sentiment.
US President Donald Trump said the US would win the conflict “very soon”, while officials are communicating with mediators seeking to end the conflict.
However, significant uncertainty remains around the negotiations, keeping concerns over potential supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz elevated, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.
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FII Selling Adds To Market Pressure
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,353.22 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
In Asian markets, South Korea’s KOSPI, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted marginally higher. US markets ended lower on Monday.
Sensex, Nifty Slump In Previous Session
On Monday, the Sensex tanked 1,124.02 points, or 1.52 per cent, to settle at 72,771.72, the lowest closing level since March 30, 2026.
The Nifty dropped 360.25 points, or 1.56 per cent, to end at 22,780.25.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the performance of Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday?
What factors are contributing to the pressure on Indian equity markets?
Elevated crude oil prices and uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict are weighing on market sentiment. Foreign Institutional Investors also offloaded equities worth Rs 5,353.22 crore on Monday.
How did Brent crude oil prices perform?
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.74 per cent higher. It was priced at USD 107.1 per barrel.