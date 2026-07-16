Stock Markets End On A Muted Note, Sensex Closes At 77,186, Nifty Tests 24K

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets finished mixed; Sensex up, Nifty down slightly.

Asian markets fell; tech weakness, West Asia tensions weighed.

US-Iran tensions escalated; crude oil prices rose slightly.

The Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday as the Sensex rose marginally, 1.44 points to settle at 77,186 and the Nifty ended 5.75 points lower to close trade at 24,072 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the gainers were stocks like IndiGo, HCLTech, Bajaj Finance, Maruti and Mahindra and Mahindra. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks such as Sun Pharmaceuticals, Asian Paints, Reliance, Hindustan Unilever and Adani Ports.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 gained 0.10 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.41 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Consumer Durables rose 1.48 per cent and the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services index fell 1.53 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex climbed more than 150 points, inching closer to 77,400, while the NSE Nifty50 crossed 24,100, rising nearly 50 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Asian Markets Fall As Chip Stocks Slide

Most Asia-Pacific equity markets traded lower on Thursday as weakness in technology stocks and renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia dampened investor sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 3 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi declined over 7 per cent in early trade. The sell-off followed overnight losses in global semiconductor stocks and growing concerns over the geopolitical situation.

The decline reflected increased investor caution as markets weighed uncertainty surrounding the technology sector alongside escalating geopolitical risks.

Fresh US-Iran Tensions Add To Market Jitters

Geopolitical concerns intensified after the United States reportedly launched fresh military strikes following Iran's attack on tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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The developments have renewed worries over the security of one of the world's most critical energy corridors, with investors closely watching the possibility of further escalation and its impact on global trade and energy supplies.

Crude Oil Trades Higher

Crude oil prices edged higher in early trade amid renewed tensions in the Gulf.

The Brent crude July futures contract rose around 0.6 per cent to trade near $85.5 per barrel. Although prices remain below the highs recorded earlier this year, geopolitical developments continue to keep energy markets volatile.

For India, any sustained increase in crude oil prices could add to inflationary pressures and raise the country's import bill, making oil prices a key factor for domestic markets.

Wall Street Closes Higher

US equities ended the previous session in positive territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.29 per cent, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.38 per cent. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 0.62 per cent.

Despite the gains on Wall Street, investors remained cautious as geopolitical developments continued to overshadow broader market optimism.

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