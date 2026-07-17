India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessStock Markets Soar Higher As Sensex Jumps Over (60 Points, Nifty Tests 24,400

Stock Markets Soar Higher As Sensex Jumps Over (60 Points, Nifty Tests 24,400

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 03:39 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Friday as the Sensex jumped over 960 points to close trade at 78,151 and the Nifty gained over 260 points to end at 24,334 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex rallied more than 300 points and opened above 77,500, while the NSE Nifty50 climbed nearly 100 points to cross 24,150, around 9:15 AM.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Jul 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live

Top Headlines

Business
Stock Markets Soar Higher As Sensex Jumps Over (60 Points, Nifty Tests 24,400
Stock Markets Soar Higher As Sensex Jumps Over (60 Points, Nifty Tests 24,400
Business
8th Pay Commission Update! HRA Rise 30% To 36%? What Employee Bodies Are Demanding
8th Pay Commission: How Higher Basic Pay Could Boost HRA For Central Govt Employees
Business
India's Trade Deficit Widens As Imports Surge 31%, Exports Stay Strong In June
India's Export Story Gets A Lift From Electronics, Chemicals And Gems
Business
Why Is The Stock Market Rising Today? Banks, IT And Reliance Power Sensex Rally
Sensex Surges Despite Weak Global Markets: What Is Driving The Rally?

Videos

Breaking: Aamir Khan Clarifies 3 Idiots Link With Sonam Wangchuk Amid Social Media Debate
Gujarat ATS Action: Five Jaish-Linked Suspects Arrested Over Alleged Terror Plot
PM Modi Jind Roadshow: Prime Minister Flags Off India’s First Hydrogen Train in Haryana
UP Politics: CM Yogi Targets SP-Congress in Shamli, Appeals for Discipline During Kanwar Yatra
Nitin Gadkari EXCLUSIVE: E20 Petrol Reduces Mileage? Gadkari Explains Engine Damage & Ethanol Facts

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget