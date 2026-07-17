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Stock Markets Soar Higher As Sensex Jumps Over (60 Points, Nifty Tests 24,400
The Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Friday as the Sensex jumped over 960 points to close trade at 78,151 and the Nifty gained over 260 points to end at 24,334 at 3:30 PM.
Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex rallied more than 300 points and opened above 77,500, while the NSE Nifty50 climbed nearly 100 points to cross 24,150, around 9:15 AM.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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