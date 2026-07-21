Stock Markets Decline As Sensex Gain 238 Points, Nifty Tests 24,200

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty crashed significantly on Tuesday.

Asian markets showed mixed trends; geopolitical concerns impacted sentiment.

Wall Street closed lower Monday; crude oil prices dipped on Tuesday.

The Indian benchmark indices crashed on Tuesday as the Sensex tumbled 238 points to settle at 77,470 and the Nifty fell 50 points to close trade at 24,187 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Bajaj Finserv, IndiGo, UltraCement, HCLTech and Mahindra and Mahindra. Meanwhile the laggards included stocks like Eternal, ITC, PowerGrid, Trent and Infosys.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 100 increased 0.53 per cent and the Nifty 100 declined 0.09 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Chemicals index gained 1.49 per cent and the Nifty PSU Bank fell 0.88 per cent.

Previously, during the morning session, the Sensex started the session around 77,670, tanking about 40 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell near 24,230 at 9:15 AM.

Markets Mixed As Investors Await US Earnings

Asian equity markets traded mixed on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of key US corporate earnings, while worsening geopolitical concerns continued to weigh on sentiment.

Oil prices, along with gold and silver rates, corporate earnings and broader global market trends, are expected to remain in focus through the trading session.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.4 per cent in early trade, while South Korea's Kospi declined 1 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 also slipped 0.5 per cent.

ALSO READ: 1 In 3 Indians Face Financial Anxiety. Is AI Becoming The Country's New Money Manager?

Wall Street Ends Lower; US Futures Edge Higher

US markets closed in the red on Monday as renewed tensions between the United States and Iran unsettled investors and supported higher energy prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 307.16 points, or 0.59 per cent, to close at 51,839.26. The S&P 500 fell 0.19 per cent to 7,443.28, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.05 per cent to 25,508.07.

US stock futures, however, recovered modestly in early Tuesday trade. Dow Jones futures were up 52 points, or around 0.10 per cent.

Crude Oil And Precious Metals

Crude oil prices edged lower in early trade.

Brent crude fell 0.38 per cent to $88.88 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 0.05 per cent to $82.44 per barrel.

In the precious metals market, spot gold was trading at $4,006 per ounce in international markets.

FII, DII Activity

According to provisional exchange data, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers on July 20, purchasing Indian equities worth Rs 1,312.03 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), meanwhile, extended their selling streak, offloading shares worth Rs 1,121.04 crore.

ALSO READ: SBI Funds Management IPO Listing Today: Shares Debut At Nearly 7% Premium