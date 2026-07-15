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English NewsBusinessStock Markets End Higher As Sensex Rises Over 130 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Rises Over 130 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex Sensex jumped 553 points to 77,603.57 in early trade and the Nifty went up by 148.15 points to 24,198.40 at 9:15 AM.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian markets closed higher; Sensex and Nifty gained.
  • Global markets gained due to softening US inflation data.
  • Brent crude held above $85; FIIs sold equities.

The Indian benchmark indices gained on Wednesday as the Sensex rose over 130 points to close at 77,185 and the Nifty inched up 22 points to close trade at 24,074 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex Sensex jumped 553 points to 77,603.57 in early trade and the Nifty went up by 148.15 points to 24,198.40 at 9:15 AM.

Asian Markets

Asian equity markets traded mostly higher on Wednesday after softer-than-expected US inflation data strengthened expectations of a more accommodative Federal Reserve policy.

South Korea's Kospi surged 7.66 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also traded in positive territory, while China's Shanghai SSE Composite index quoted lower.

Wall Street Ends Higher

US markets closed with gains on Tuesday.

"Global cues turned relatively supportive overnight. US equities ended higher, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.38 per cent and the Nasdaq advancing 0.90 per cent, after softer-than-expected June CPI data reinforced hopes of a more accommodative Federal Reserve policy," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.

ALSO READ: LPG Cylinder Big Update: New 10-Kg Commercial Option On The Cards, Who Could Benefit?

Brent Crude Holds Above $85

Palviya said Brent crude moved towards USD 85 per barrel after US President Donald Trump withdrew the proposed 20 per cent transit fee through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1 per cent higher at USD 85.63 per barrel.

FIIs Continue Selling

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 739.69 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

US Inflation Supports Global Sentiment

Providing support to global markets, US consumer price inflation eased to 3.5 per cent in June, below market expectations of 3.8 per cent, indicating that underlying price pressures may be moderating.

"The softer-than-expected inflation reading has reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive monetary policy stance in the coming months, offering some relief to global risk assets despite the heightened geopolitical uncertainty," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Sensex, Nifty End Lower

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex declined 561.46 points, or 0.72 per cent, to close at 77,054.94.

The NSE Nifty fell 158.95 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 24,052.05.

ALSO READ: No LPG Connection? You Can Now Buy A New 10-Kg Cylinder On Instamart

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Wednesday?

On Wednesday, the Sensex rose over 130 points to close at 77,185, and the Nifty inched up 22 points to close trade at 24,074.

What influenced the positive sentiment in global and Asian markets?

Softer-than-expected US inflation data strengthened expectations of a more accommodative Federal Reserve policy. This provided support to global markets.

Why did Brent crude prices move towards $85 per barrel?

Brent crude moved higher after US President Donald Trump withdrew the proposed 20 per cent transit fee through the Strait of Hormuz. It was trading 1% higher at $85.63 per barrel.

What was the activity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) on Tuesday?

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 739.69 crore on Tuesday.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Markets Breaking News Closing Bell Nifty ABP Live
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