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English NewsBusinessStock Markets End Lower As Sensex Falls Over 380 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900

Stock Markets End Lower As Sensex Falls Over 380 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900

Investor sentiment remained fragile as escalating tensions in the Middle East fuelled a fresh rise in global crude oil prices and dampened risk appetite.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian benchmarks Sensex, Nifty declined on Thursday.
  • Foreign investors sold equities; Middle East tensions rose.
  • Global crude prices surged, impacting overall market sentiment.

The Indian benchmark indices fell on Thursday as the Sensex declined more tan 380 points to settle at 76,374 and the Nifty fell over 125 points to close trade at 23,869 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, Sensex opened 230.95 points lower at 76,521.02 during initial trade and the Nifty started trading at 23,937 or 57.15 points lower at 9:15 AM.

Foreign Investors

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers once again, offloading equities worth Rs 819.20 crore on Wednesday after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

Geopolitical Risks Keep Investors Cautious

Investor sentiment remained fragile as escalating tensions in the Middle East fuelled a fresh rise in global crude oil prices and dampened risk appetite.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said markets were unsettled after Yemen's Houthi rebels reportedly attacked two Saudi oil tankers, opening a new front in the regional conflict and raising concerns over further disruptions to crude supplies.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Among Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI surged 3.15 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also traded in positive territory, while China's Shanghai SSE Composite index quoted lower.

US Markets End Lower

US equity markets closed in negative territory on Wednesday.

Sensex, Nifty End Sharply Lower

Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's session in the red.

The BSE Sensex fell 715.06 points, or 0.92 per cent, to settle at 76,755.05, while the NSE Nifty declined 191.45 points, or 0.79 per cent, to close at 23,996.25.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Thursday?

On Thursday, the Sensex fell over 380 points to settle at 76,374. The Nifty also declined by more than 125 points, closing trade at 23,869.

What was the activity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)?

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 819.20 crore on Wednesday. This occurred after a day's break from selling.

Why did investor sentiment remain cautious?

Investor sentiment remained cautious due to escalating Middle East tensions, which raised global crude oil prices. Reports of Houthi rebel attacks on Saudi oil tankers also unsettled markets.

How did the Indian benchmark indices close on Wednesday?

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex fell 715.06 points, or 0.92%, to settle at 76,755.05. The NSE Nifty declined 191.45 points, or 0.79%, to close at 23,996.25.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Asian Markets Stock Markets Oil Price Breaking News Closing Bell Nifty ABP Live Foreign Investors
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