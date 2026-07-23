On Thursday, the Sensex fell over 380 points to settle at 76,374. The Nifty also declined by more than 125 points, closing trade at 23,869.
Stock Markets End Lower As Sensex Falls Over 380 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900
Investor sentiment remained fragile as escalating tensions in the Middle East fuelled a fresh rise in global crude oil prices and dampened risk appetite.
- Indian benchmarks Sensex, Nifty declined on Thursday.
- Foreign investors sold equities; Middle East tensions rose.
- Global crude prices surged, impacting overall market sentiment.
The Indian benchmark indices fell on Thursday as the Sensex declined more tan 380 points to settle at 76,374 and the Nifty fell over 125 points to close trade at 23,869 at 3:30 PM.
Previously, during the early morning session, Sensex opened 230.95 points lower at 76,521.02 during initial trade and the Nifty started trading at 23,937 or 57.15 points lower at 9:15 AM.
Foreign Investors
Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Thursday?
What was the activity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)?
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 819.20 crore on Wednesday. This occurred after a day's break from selling.
Why did investor sentiment remain cautious?
Investor sentiment remained cautious due to escalating Middle East tensions, which raised global crude oil prices. Reports of Houthi rebel attacks on Saudi oil tankers also unsettled markets.
How did the Indian benchmark indices close on Wednesday?
On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex fell 715.06 points, or 0.92%, to settle at 76,755.05. The NSE Nifty declined 191.45 points, or 0.79%, to close at 23,996.25.