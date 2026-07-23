Stock Markets End Lower As Sensex Falls Over 380 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers once again, offloading equities worth Rs 819.20 crore on Wednesday after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

Geopolitical Risks Keep Investors Cautious

Investor sentiment remained fragile as escalating tensions in the Middle East fuelled a fresh rise in global crude oil prices and dampened risk appetite.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said markets were unsettled after Yemen's Houthi rebels reportedly attacked two Saudi oil tankers, opening a new front in the regional conflict and raising concerns over further disruptions to crude supplies.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Among Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI surged 3.15 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also traded in positive territory, while China's Shanghai SSE Composite index quoted lower.

US Markets End Lower

US equity markets closed in negative territory on Wednesday.

Sensex, Nifty End Sharply Lower

Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's session in the red.

The BSE Sensex fell 715.06 points, or 0.92 per cent, to settle at 76,755.05, while the NSE Nifty declined 191.45 points, or 0.79 per cent, to close at 23,996.25.