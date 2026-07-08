Stock Markets Crash As Sensex Crashes Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessStock Markets Crash As Global Tensions Rise, Sensex Crashes Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Stock Markets Crash As Global Tensions Rise, Sensex Crashes Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Higher crude prices remain a key concern for India, as they can stoke inflationary pressures, widen the current account deficit and weigh on corporate earnings.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian benchmark indices crashed following escalated US-Iran tensions.
  • US retaliated with strikes, reimposing sanctions on Iran's crude.
  • Global energy supply concerns drove oil prices significantly higher.

The Indian benchmark indices crashed on Wednesday as the Sensex tumbled 1,663 points to close trade at 76,517 and the Nifty declined over 500 points to settle at 23,984 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, Trent, Infosys, Titan, Tata Steel and Sun Pharmaceuticals were among the major laggards.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 declined 2.36 per cent as volatility increased. Sectorally, the Nifty PSY Bank index fell 2.72 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex bled more than 350 points and tested 77,800, while the NSE Nifty50 breached 24,300, taking a hit of nearly 122 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Geopolitical Tensions Dent Investor Confidence

Investor sentiment turned cautious after tensions between the United States and Iran escalated once again.

According to reports, the US carried out retaliatory strikes against Iran and reimposed sanctions restricting Tehran's global crude oil sales. The military action came after Iran reportedly attacked three commercial vessels travelling through the US Navy-protected shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest developments have renewed concerns over global energy supplies and heightened uncertainty across financial markets.

Asian Markets Open Lower

Most major Asia-Pacific equity markets traded in the red in early deals as investors reacted to the latest geopolitical developments.

ALSO READ: Oil Prices Spike As US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran, Markets Brace For Supply Risks

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell around 0.5 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi declined nearly 0.8 per cent. The broad-based weakness reflected a risk-off mood amid rising tensions in West Asia.

Wall Street Closes Lower

US equities ended the previous session on a weaker note as investors reduced exposure to risk assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 posted moderate losses, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell more than 1 per cent, weighed down by weakness in growth stocks.

Crude Oil Jumps Above $75 Per Barrel

Oil prices surged after the US military action and renewed sanctions on Iranian crude exports fuelled concerns over potential supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures gained around 3 per cent, with the July contract trading at approximately $75.78 per barrel during early Asian trade.

Higher crude prices remain a key concern for India, as they can stoke inflationary pressures, widen the current account deficit and weigh on corporate earnings.

Gold, Silver Retreat

Despite heightened geopolitical uncertainty, precious metals witnessed profit-booking.

Gold futures slipped nearly 1 per cent, while silver futures declined close to 2 per cent in early trade.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: OMC Stocks Slip As Brent Crude Surges On Iran Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the decline in Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday?

Investor confidence was dented by escalated geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran. The US carried out retaliatory strikes and reimposed sanctions on Iran, impacting global energy supplies.

How did the geopolitical tensions specifically affect crude oil prices?

Crude oil prices surged after US military action and renewed sanctions on Iranian crude exports, fueling supply disruption concerns. Brent crude futures gained around 3%, trading near $75.78 per barrel.

What impact did the geopolitical developments have on Asian and US equity markets?

Most major Asia-Pacific equity markets and US equities traded lower. This reflected a widespread risk-off mood among investors due to the escalating tensions.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Jul 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Oil Prices Stock Markets Breaking News Closing Bell Nifty ABP Live Global Tensions Rise Us Iran Fresh Escalations
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Stock Markets Crash As Global Tensions Rise, Sensex Crashes Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
Stock Markets Crash As Sensex Crashes Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
Business
Oil Prices Spike As US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran, Markets Brace For Supply Risks
Oil Prices Climb To Two-Week High As US-Iran Tensions Shake Global Markets
Business
Mid-Year Money Check: 5 Financial Habits To Review Before 2026 Ends
Mid-Year Money Check: 5 Financial Habits To Review Before 2026 Ends
Business
Stock Market Today: OMC Stocks Slip As Brent Crude Surges On Iran Tensions
Oil Stocks Under Pressure As Brent Tops $76 After Fresh US Strikes On Iran
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Update: Saints Demand Answers After Champat Rai Letter and SIT Statement Trigger Debate
Ram Mandir Update: Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Takes Major Action After Resignations of Key Members
Weather Update: Heavy Rains Flood NCR, Nashik & Mumbai as Monsoon Tests Urban Infrastructure
World News: PM Modi Offers Prayers at 1,000-Year-Old Prambanan Temple During Indonesia Visit
Weather Alert: First Monsoon Rain Leaves Gurugram Flooded, Roads Collapse, Delhi Battles Waterlogging
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget