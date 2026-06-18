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HomeBusinessDalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Rises Nearly 300 Points, Nifty Tests 24,200

Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Rises Nearly 300 Points, Nifty Tests 24,200

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex rang the opening bell near 77k, slipping almost 80 points, while the NSE Nifty50 tested 24k, falling only 15 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Reported By : Sagarika Chakraborty | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian Sensex, Nifty rose despite global cautious market sentiment.
  • US Fed maintained hawkish stance, indicating elevated rates longer.
  • Oil prices dropped after US-Iran deal, a positive for India.

The Indian benchmark indices rose on Thursday as the Sensex gained over 254 points to settle at 77,409 and the Nifty rose more than 82 points to close trade at 24,168 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as IndiGo, Trent, NTPC, Bharat Electronics and HDFC Bank. Meanwhile, among the laggards were stocks like Reliance, Titan, L&T, Mahindra and Mahindra and Kotak Bank.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 0.67 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty500 Healthcare index gained 1.02 per cent and the Nifty IT fell 1.19 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex rang the opening bell near 77k, slipping almost 80 points, while the NSE Nifty50 tested 24k, falling only 15 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Indian markets were poised for a subdued opening, with GIFT Nifty indicating a cautious start even as crude oil prices slipped below $80 per barrel following the formal signing of the US-Iran peace deal.

While easing concerns over global energy supplies provided some support, investor sentiment remained restrained after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates could remain elevated for longer than previously expected.

Indian benchmark indices also traded with a slight negative bias in pre-open trade despite the supportive backdrop of lower oil prices.

Federal Reserve Maintains Hawkish Stance

Global markets came under pressure after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but maintained a relatively hawkish outlook on future monetary policy.

The Fed kept the federal funds rate within the 3.5-3.7 per cent range. Its latest projections suggested policymakers continue to see the possibility of tighter monetary policy in the years ahead.

Although Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh stopped short of providing explicit guidance on future rate decisions, the updated dot plot indicated that officials have not completely ruled out further rate hikes in 2026.

The messaging tempered expectations of an aggressive rate-cut cycle and weighed on global investor sentiment.

Asian Markets Mixed Following Wall Street Weakness

Most Asia-Pacific markets traded lower in early trade after weakness on Wall Street.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 moved into negative territory as investors remained cautious.

Japan stood out as an exception. The Nikkei 225 gained nearly 2 per cent and crossed the 71,000 mark for the first time, supported by domestic buying and optimism surrounding corporate earnings.

US Stocks Retreat After Record Highs

US equities experienced significant volatility overnight.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly touched a fresh record high before reversing course to close nearly 1 per cent lower. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also ended the session in negative territory as investors assessed the Federal Reserve's economic projections and interest-rate outlook.

The decline reflected concerns that higher-for-longer borrowing costs could weigh on economic growth and corporate valuations.

Oil Prices Extend Losses After US-Iran Deal

Crude oil remained under pressure after the United States and Iran moved ahead with an interim agreement aimed at improving regional stability.

The agreement includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments, and easing US sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

Brent crude futures continued to decline, with the June contract trading at around $78.37 per barrel, down nearly 1.5 per cent.

Lower oil prices are generally viewed as favourable for India as they help ease inflationary pressures, improve the current account balance and reduce pressure on the rupee.

Gold, Silver Decline

Precious metals also traded lower.

Gold futures fell nearly 1 per cent, while silver declined close to 2 per cent as investors moved towards risk assets and concerns over energy-driven inflation eased following the US-Iran agreement.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Thursday?

The Sensex gained over 254 points to settle at 77,409, and the Nifty rose more than 82 points to close at 24,168. Top gainers included IndiGo and Trent, while laggards included Reliance and Titan.

What was the US Federal Reserve's recent decision on interest rates?

The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, maintaining the federal funds rate between 3.5-3.7 percent. However, they maintained a hawkish outlook, suggesting the possibility of tighter monetary policy ahead.

How did the US-Iran deal impact crude oil prices?

Crude oil prices extended losses following the US-Iran interim agreement. The deal, which includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, caused Brent crude futures to decline by nearly 1.5 percent.

What are the benefits of lower oil prices for India?

Lower oil prices are generally favorable for India. They help ease inflationary pressures, improve the current account balance, and reduce pressure on the Indian rupee.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Oil Prices Stock Markets Breaking News Closing Bell Nifty ABP Live
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