Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Rises Over 160 Points, Nifty Closes At 24,334

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed gains on Tuesday as the Sensex rose 160 points to close at 77,529 and the Nifty increased 115 points to close trade at 24,334 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as IndiGo, Adani Ports, Infosys, Trent and Titan. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid and HCLTech.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.54 per cent and the Nifty MIcrocap 250 declined 0.43 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom index rose 1.32 per cent and the Nifty Private Bank index fell 0.20 per cent.

Indian equity markets are expected to witness heightened volatility on Tuesday as weakness in global equities and renewed escalation in the US-Iran standoff weigh on investor sentiment. Monthly expiry-related rollovers and positioning could further lead to sharper-than-usual price swings, particularly during the final hour of trading.

Crude Oil Prices Rise

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.35 per cent higher at USD 92.49 per barrel.

The US has launched what it calls an 'Economic D-Day' against Iran, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announcing a sweeping new sanctions campaign that marks an intensification of economic pressure on Tehran, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm.

The latest escalation in the US-Iran standoff follows the expiry of the 60-day ceasefire window, with no further talks currently planned, he added.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoted higher.

US markets ended mostly lower on Monday.

Indian Markets May See Sharp Swings

"Indian markets are expected to witness heightened volatility as weakness across global equities amid renewed escalation in the US-Iran standoff, coupled with monthly expiry-related rollovers and positioning, could lead to sharper-than-usual price swings, particularly during the final hour of trading," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,181.66 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Sensex, Nifty End Lower

On Monday, the Sensex declined 171.72 points, or 0.22 per cent, to settle at 77,369.11. The Nifty slipped 32.95 points, or 0.14 per cent, to end at 24,219.05.