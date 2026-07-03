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English NewsBusinessStock Markets Rise As Sensex Gains Over 200 Points, Nifty Tests 24,300

Stock Markets Rise As Sensex Gains Over 200 Points, Nifty Tests 24,300

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region recovered after a subdued start to trading, with investor sentiment improving as buying returned following recent profit booking in technology stocks.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian benchmarks gained as Asian markets also recovered.
  • US markets ended mixed; technology shares showed continued weakness.
  • Oil prices stabilized; precious metals rose on rate hopes.

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed gains on Friday as the Sensex rose 261 points to close trade at 77,763 and the Nifty gained 95 points to end at 24,270 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as HCLTech, TechMahindra, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Bajaj Finserv. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like PowerGrid, Asian Paint, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and Adani Ports.  

In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 and the Nifty India FPI 150 rose 0.28 per cent as volatility declined and the Nifty Microcap 250 declined 0.33 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty Media fell 0.45 per cent and the Nifty Healthcare index rose 1.80 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, as the Sensex rang the opening bell about 450 points higher, testing 77,950, while the Nifty started the session above 24,300, climbing more than 150 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Asian Markets Recover

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region recovered after a subdued start to trading, with investor sentiment improving as buying returned following recent profit booking in technology stocks.

South Korea's Kospi rose around 1.4 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 traded nearly 0.3 per cent higher, helping lift overall market sentiment heading into Friday's session.

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Wall Street Ends Mixed Amid Tech Weakness

US markets closed on a mixed note on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 1 per cent, supported by buying in industrial and value stocks. However, the Nasdaq Composite fell around 0.8 per cent amid continued weakness in technology shares, while the S&P 500 ended largely unchanged.

The mixed performance reflected investor caution ahead of upcoming economic data and monetary policy signals.

Oil Holds Steady As Strait Of Hormuz Concerns Ease

Crude oil prices remained relatively stable after tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz improved, easing concerns over potential supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures traded around $72 per barrel, with markets continuing to monitor shipping activity through one of the world's key energy corridors.

The stable oil prices are expected to provide some relief to import-dependent economies such as India by easing concerns over inflation and corporate input costs.

Gold, Silver Gain On Fed Rate Expectations

Precious metals extended their rally after weaker-than-expected US employment data strengthened expectations that the US Federal Reserve may refrain from raising interest rates in the near term.

Gold futures climbed around 1.6 per cent, while silver advanced more than 2 per cent as lower rate expectations boosted demand for non-yielding assets.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Friday?

The Sensex rose by 276 points to close at 77,778, and the Nifty gained 95 points, ending the trade at 24,269. Earlier, both indices showed higher gains in the morning session.

What caused Asian markets to recover?

Asian markets recovered after a subdued start as investor sentiment improved. Buying returned following recent profit booking in technology stocks, aiding indices like South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225.

How did US markets close on Thursday?

US markets closed on a mixed note on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained over 1%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell around 0.8% due to continued weakness in technology shares.

Why did crude oil prices remain stable?

Crude oil prices remained relatively stable because tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz improved. This eased concerns over potential supply disruptions, keeping Brent crude around $72 per barrel.

What led to the gains in gold and silver?

Gold and silver gained due to weaker-than-expected US employment data. This strengthened expectations that the US Federal Reserve may refrain from raising interest rates, boosting demand for these non-yielding assets.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Asian Markets Stock Markets Nifty Iran US War Closing Bell Today Oil Price Updates Live
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