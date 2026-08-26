Dalal Street Ends Lower As Sensex Declines Over 180 Points, Nifty Closes Above 24,200

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian benchmark indices declined Wednesday after early gains.

Falling global crude oil prices provided domestic markets a positive catalyst.

Asian markets traded higher; FII buying supported Tuesday's rebound.

The Indian benchmark indices declined on Wednesday as the Sensex fell 183 points to settle at 77,472 and the Nifty fell 126 points to close trade at 24,207 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Kotak Bank, UltraCement, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks such as ITC, Titan, Asian Paints, Trent and Sun Pharmaceuticals.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 100 increased 0.84 per cent and the Nifty 100 declined 0.43 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index fell 1.47 per cent and the Nifty Cement index increased 1.69 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex soared more than 200 points and opened trading near 77,900, while the NSE Nifty50 inched up to near 24,350, around 9:15 AM.

Oil Prices Extend Decline

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2.66 per cent lower at USD 86.22 per barrel, while WTI crude fell more than 6 per cent over the past two sessions to trade in the USD 80–81-per-barrel range.

The continued decline in crude prices has emerged as a key positive catalyst for domestic markets, offering relief after oil-driven inflation concerns weighed on sentiment in recent weeks.

“For domestic markets, the retreat in oil prices provides a meaningful near-term tailwind after crude-driven inflation worries dominated sentiment over the past several weeks,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

While tensions between the US and Iran remain elevated, recent developments around discussions involving Iran and Oman over the Strait of Hormuz have raised cautious optimism that supply-disruption risks could ease, he added.

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Asian Markets Trade Higher

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted higher.

US markets also ended in positive territory on Tuesday.

“The most significant development for domestic markets is the continued decline in crude oil prices. Brent crude has eased to around USD 85.5 per barrel, extending its retreat from last week's peak near USD 94, as concerns over supply disruptions continue to recede,” Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

Wall Street ended higher overnight as lower energy prices and easing treasury yields lifted risk appetite, he added.

FII Buying Supports Sentiment

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,593.53 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The Sensex bounced back during the fag-end of trading on Tuesday, gaining 286.98 points, or 0.37 per cent, to settle at 77,656.09.

Similarly, the Nifty ended 115.50 points, or 0.48 per cent, higher at 24,334.55 on fag-end buying.

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