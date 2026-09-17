Explorer
Stock Markets End On A Muted Note As Sensex Falls Marginally, Nifty Tests 23,300
The Indian benchmark indices fell over 21 points on Thursday as the Sensex closed trade at 74,314 and the Nifty ended 53 points higher to settle at 23,270 at 3:30 PM.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Top Headlines
Business
ITC Hikes Cigarette Prices Again: Here's How Much Will Gold Flake Super Star, Classic Connect Cost Now
Business
India Reacts To US Sanctions Bill, Says Will Take Necessary Steps To Protect Economic Interests
Business
No UPI Payments At Petrol Pumps? Traders Warn Over Possible MDR On Payments Above ₹2,000
Business
US House Passes Russia Sanctions Bill, India Faces Fresh 100% Tariff Risk Over Russian Oil
Business
8 Photos
Railway Budget 2026 | Indian Railways Spends Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY26, Major Projects Accelerate
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion