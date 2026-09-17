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English NewsBusinessStock Markets End On A Muted Note As Sensex Falls Marginally, Nifty Tests 23,300

Stock Markets End On A Muted Note As Sensex Falls Marginally, Nifty Tests 23,300

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 03:36 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices fell over 21 points on Thursday as the Sensex closed trade at 74,314 and the Nifty ended 53 points higher to settle at 23,270 at 3:30 PM.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
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