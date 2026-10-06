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English NewsBusinessStock Markets End Higher As Sensex Rises Over 680 Points, Nifty Tests 22,800

Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Rises Over 680 Points, Nifty Tests 22,800

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.16 per cent higher at USD 100.5 per barrel.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 03:34 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices rose sharply on Tuesday as the Sensex rose more than 685 points to end at 73,067 and the Nifty closed 220 points higher to end trade at 22,776 at 3:30 PM.

Indian equities are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, supported by gains in global markets and mildly higher Asian equities. However, elevated US Treasury yields and continued foreign selling could limit the upside.

WTI crude is currently trading around the USD 89–90 per barrel range after oil prices declined amid signs of improving crude shipments from the Middle East, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

“Asian markets are trading marginally higher in early trade providing a mildly supportive global cue for Indian equities,” he added.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.16 per cent higher at USD 100.5 per barrel.

Asian Markets Trade Higher

Asian equities were largely positive in early trade, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hang Seng index quoting in positive territory.

US markets also ended higher on Monday, providing a supportive overnight cue for Indian equities.

US Bond Yields May Limit Gains

Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said positive overnight cues from global equities should support the opening.

“Positive overnight cues from global equities should support the opening, although the rise in the US 10-year Treasury yield to 5.31 per cent could limit follow-through by keeping foreign flows and emerging-market valuations under pressure,” he said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,699.14 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Sensex, Nifty Rally In Previous Session

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Monday.

The Sensex jumped 472.77 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 72,382.47, while the Nifty climbed 133.80 points, or 0.60 per cent, to end at 22,555.75.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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Sensex Nifty
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