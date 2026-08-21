India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessShare Markets Close In Green, Sensex Marginally Up, Nifty Over 24,250

Share Markets Close In Green, Sensex Marginally Up, Nifty Over 24,250

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 rose 0.86 per cent as volatility rose. Sectorally, the Nifty FMCG fell 0.74 per cent and the and the Nifty Metal rose 0.86 per cent.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 04:43 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed marginal movement on Friday as the Sensex gained 3 points to settle at 77,540 and the Nifty rose 20 points to tests 24,252 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were PowerGrid, Bharat Electronics, Kotak Bank, NTPC and Bajaj Finserv. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks such as Sun Pharmaceuticals, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Axis Bank.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 rose 0.86 per cent as volatility rose. Sectorally, the Nifty FMCG fell 0.74 per cent and the and the Nifty Metal rose 0.86 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, Sensex opened trading above 77,600, climbing more than 75 points, while the NSE Nifty50 crossed 24,250, rising 33 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Foreign Investors

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 583.36 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Crude Oil, US Markets Keep Sentiment Cautious

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.30 per cent lower at USD 93.50 per barrel.

“Global cues have turned cautious, with the Dow falling 1.32 per cent, the S&P 500 declining 0.87 per cent and the Nasdaq losing 1 per cent. Brent crude remains elevated near USD 93 a barrel amid renewed US-Iran tensions,” Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was lower.

US markets ended in negative territory on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.32 per cent, the S&P 500 declining 0.87 per cent and the Nasdaq losing 1 per cent.

Trump’s ‘Economic War’ Remarks Add To Uncertainty

“The Treasury-driven relief that supported markets on Thursday proved short-lived, with US equities falling sharply overnight as bond yields reversed their earlier decline. President Donald Trump’s comments on an 'economic war' against Iran have also revived concerns over oil-driven inflation and prolonged geopolitical uncertainty,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Sensex, Nifty Rebound On Thursday

On Thursday, the Sensex jumped 628.04 points, or 0.82 per cent, to settle at 77,537.72, snapping a four-day losing streak.

The Nifty also rebounded after seven consecutive sessions of losses. It ended at 24,231.85, up 153.55 points, or 0.64 per cent.

 

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Aug 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Breaking News Nifty ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Share Markets Close In Green, Sensex Marginally Up, Nifty Over 24,250
Share Markets Close In Green, Sensex Marginally Up, Nifty Over 24,250
Business
UPI Payments To Cost More? 0.3% Transaction Fee For Merchants Likely In 2 Weeks, Says Report
UPI Transaction Fee: 0.3% MDR On Payments Above Rs 2,000 Likely In 2 Weeks
Business
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Rangebound As Crude Oil, Global Cues Keep Investors Cautious
Nifty, Sensex Today: 5 Things Driving Indian Markets, From Crude Oil To US Treasury Yields
Business
Tata Trusts' Daily Loss Of Rs 56 Lakh: Inside The Cost Of The Tata Sons Dividend Delay
Why Tata Trusts Won't Go To Court Despite Rs 56 Lakh Daily Losses, Report Reveals
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi's Police Station Protest Intensifies as Congress Demands FIR in Pellet Gun Case
BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Stages Sit-In Outside Delhi Police Station, Demands FIR Over Pellet Gun Case
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Seeks FIR Over Alleged Pellet Gun Use Against Students in Delhi
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Demands FIR Over Alleged Pellet-Gun Use on Students, Stays at Delhi Police Station
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi at Delhi Police HQ: Possible Jantar Mantar Pellet-Gun Complaint Under Review
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget