Share Markets Close In Green, Sensex Marginally Up, Nifty Over 24,250

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed marginal movement on Friday as the Sensex gained 3 points to settle at 77,540 and the Nifty rose 20 points to tests 24,252 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were PowerGrid, Bharat Electronics, Kotak Bank, NTPC and Bajaj Finserv. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks such as Sun Pharmaceuticals, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Axis Bank.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 rose 0.86 per cent as volatility rose. Sectorally, the Nifty FMCG fell 0.74 per cent and the and the Nifty Metal rose 0.86 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, Sensex opened trading above 77,600, climbing more than 75 points, while the NSE Nifty50 crossed 24,250, rising 33 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Foreign Investors

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 583.36 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Crude Oil, US Markets Keep Sentiment Cautious

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.30 per cent lower at USD 93.50 per barrel.

“Global cues have turned cautious, with the Dow falling 1.32 per cent, the S&P 500 declining 0.87 per cent and the Nasdaq losing 1 per cent. Brent crude remains elevated near USD 93 a barrel amid renewed US-Iran tensions,” Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was lower.

US markets ended in negative territory on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.32 per cent, the S&P 500 declining 0.87 per cent and the Nasdaq losing 1 per cent.

Trump’s ‘Economic War’ Remarks Add To Uncertainty

“The Treasury-driven relief that supported markets on Thursday proved short-lived, with US equities falling sharply overnight as bond yields reversed their earlier decline. President Donald Trump’s comments on an 'economic war' against Iran have also revived concerns over oil-driven inflation and prolonged geopolitical uncertainty,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Sensex, Nifty Rebound On Thursday

On Thursday, the Sensex jumped 628.04 points, or 0.82 per cent, to settle at 77,537.72, snapping a four-day losing streak.

The Nifty also rebounded after seven consecutive sessions of losses. It ended at 24,231.85, up 153.55 points, or 0.64 per cent.