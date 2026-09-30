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English NewsBusinessStock Markets Decline Marginally As Sensex Falls To 72,480, Nifty Tests 22,600

Stock Markets Decline Marginally As Sensex Falls To 72,480, Nifty Tests 22,600

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 03:35 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices declined marginally on Wednesday as the Sensex fell over 48 points to close at 72,480 and the Nifty ended 95 points lower to settle trade at 22,620 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning close, the Sensex fell more than 70 points and tested 72,450, while the NSE Nifty50 took a hit of over 50 points and inched closer to 22,650, as of 9:15 AM.

Asian Markets

Asian equities moved higher on Wednesday as crude oil prices pared some of their recent gains, while technology stocks advanced across the region.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.29 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.43 per cent.

The gains across some Asian markets came after a mixed session on Wall Street, with investors continuing to assess global risk sentiment.

Wall Street Ends Lower

US markets closed lower in the previous session, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 0.26 per cent and the S&P 500 falling 0.17 per cent.

The Nasdaq Composite also ended in negative territory, slipping 0.09 per cent.

The overnight performance offered limited support to domestic equities as investors continued to monitor global market sentiment.

Crude Oil Prices Steady After Sharp Fall

Crude oil prices steadied during Asian trading hours after declining nearly 3 per cent in the previous session.

The fall came after Saudi Arabia restored half of the capacity of its East-West pipeline following drone attacks, easing some concerns over the immediate supply outlook.

On the Intercontinental Exchange, September Brent crude futures were quoted at $103.73 per barrel, up 1.11 per cent in early trade.

Oil prices remain a key trigger for Indian equities, particularly amid concerns over their potential impact on inflation and broader macroeconomic stability.

Gold, Silver Futures Gain

Precious metals also traded higher in early deals.

Gold futures gained 0.56 per cent, while silver futures advanced 0.41 per cent.

The movement in precious metals comes as investors assess geopolitical uncertainty and developments across global markets.

With domestic indices opening lower despite gains across major Asian markets, investors are likely to closely track crude oil movements and geopolitical developments during Wednesday’s session.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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