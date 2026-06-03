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HomeBusinessStock Markets End Lower Ahead Of MPC As Sensex Falls Over 320 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Stock Markets End Lower Ahead Of MPC As Sensex Falls Over 320 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 03:37 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed a decline on Wednesday as the Sensex declined over 323 points to close trade at 74,326 and the Nifty ended more than 86 points lower to settle at 23,396 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex opened trading below 74,300, crashing more than 350 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell under 23,400, falling 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.

RBI MPC Meeting Takes Centre Stage

Investor focus on the domestic front has now shifted to the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting, which begins on Wednesday and concludes later this week.

Market participants will closely track the central bank’s assessment of inflation, liquidity conditions, growth prospects and interest rates. The policy outcome is expected to offer important cues for markets amid rising concerns over energy prices and broader external uncertainties.

Any commentary from the RBI on inflationary pressures stemming from higher crude oil prices will be closely scrutinised by investors.

Fresh US-Iran Tensions Revive Geopolitical Concerns

Investor sentiment has also come under pressure due to renewed tensions in West Asia.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Iran had mined significant portions of the Strait of Hormuz and fired upon commercial vessels operating in the region. The remarks reinforced concerns that negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain far from a breakthrough.

The latest developments have heightened fears that the conflict could persist for an extended period, keeping global energy markets on edge and adding to investor uncertainty.

Crude Oil Climbs As Hormuz Risks Persist

Oil prices moved higher as geopolitical tensions continued to dominate market sentiment.

Brent crude futures rose more than 1 per cent to trade around $97 per barrel, amid concerns over potential disruptions to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping routes for crude oil.

For India, persistently elevated crude prices could affect inflation, fiscal balances and corporate margins, making oil a key variable for market participants.

Asian Markets Advance Despite Uncertainty

Most Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Wednesday, extending gains from Wall Street overnight.

Japan's Nikkei 225 surged more than 2 per cent to a fresh record high, supported by strong investor appetite for risk assets. Australia’s benchmark index also moved higher, while South Korea’s Kospi remained largely unchanged.

The resilience in regional equities suggests investors are weighing geopolitical risks against expectations of stable global growth and supportive monetary conditions.

Wall Street Ends Marginally Higher

US equities closed with modest gains overnight.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.45 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.13 per cent. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended nearly flat, though it remained in positive territory.

Markets continued to assess geopolitical developments while awaiting greater clarity on economic and policy-related triggers.

Gold, Silver Ease Ahead Of Key Events

Precious metals traded lower in early deals, with gold and silver futures slipping as investor attention shifted towards upcoming policy decisions and developments in West Asia.

The decline also reflected a mild improvement in risk appetite across global markets.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
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