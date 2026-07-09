The Sensex rose 238 points to close at 76,741, and the Nifty gained 80 points, settling at 23,962. These were modest gains despite mixed global cues.
Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Rises 238 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
The modest gains came despite mixed global cues, with traders closely tracking developments in the US-Iran conflict and their potential impact on energy markets.
- Indian benchmarks gained despite US-Iran tensions, mixed global cues.
- US strikes on Iran escalated, raising oil prices, impacting energy markets.
- Global equities mixed, oil prices rose, precious metals slipped.
The Indian benchmark indices gained on Thursday as the Sensex rose 238 points to close at 76,741 and the Nifty gained 80 points to settle trade at 23,962 at 3:30 PM.
In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Sun Pharmaceuticals, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, IndiGo and Eternal. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Tata Steel, L&T, TechMahindra, Bharat Electronics and TCS.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap 250 rose 1.92 points as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Realty index gained 3.54 per cent and the Nifty IT index fell 0.30 per cent.
Previously, during the early morning session, Sensex rang the opening bell near 76,700, climbing close to 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading above 23,950, rallying more than 80 points, as of 9:15 AM.
The modest gains came despite mixed global cues, with traders closely tracking developments in the US-Iran conflict and their potential impact on energy markets.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Indian benchmark indices perform on Thursday?
Why did investor sentiment remain cautious on Thursday?
Investor sentiment was cautious due to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. This raised concerns about global energy supplies and financial markets.
How did crude oil prices react to the geopolitical developments?
Crude oil prices continued to rise as markets assessed the military developments in West Asia. Brent crude traded around $78.73 per barrel, driven by concerns over shipping security.
What is the main concern for India regarding higher crude oil prices?
Higher crude prices are a key concern for India. Sustained increases could add to inflationary pressures and push up the country's import bill.