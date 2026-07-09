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English NewsBusinessStock Markets End Higher As Sensex Rises 238 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Rises 238 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

The modest gains came despite mixed global cues, with traders closely tracking developments in the US-Iran conflict and their potential impact on energy markets.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian benchmarks gained despite US-Iran tensions, mixed global cues.
  • US strikes on Iran escalated, raising oil prices, impacting energy markets.
  • Global equities mixed, oil prices rose, precious metals slipped.

The Indian benchmark indices gained on Thursday as the Sensex rose 238 points to close at 76,741 and the Nifty gained 80 points to settle trade at 23,962 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Sun Pharmaceuticals, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, IndiGo and Eternal. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Tata Steel, L&T, TechMahindra, Bharat Electronics and TCS.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap 250 rose 1.92 points as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Realty index gained 3.54 per cent and the Nifty IT index fell 0.30 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, Sensex rang the opening bell near 76,700, climbing close to 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading above 23,950, rallying more than 80 points, as of 9:15 AM.

The modest gains came despite mixed global cues, with traders closely tracking developments in the US-Iran conflict and their potential impact on energy markets.

Markets Track US-Iran Tensions As Oil Prices Rise

Investor sentiment remained cautious on Thursday after tensions between the United States and Iran escalated once again, raising fresh concerns over global energy supplies and financial markets.

According to reports, US forces carried out a second consecutive day of strikes on Iranian targets, fuelling fears of a broader regional escalation. The developments have renewed concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important oil transit route.

Any further deterioration in the situation could influence commodity prices, inflation expectations and overall market sentiment.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded on a mixed note as investors balanced geopolitical concerns with continued strength in technology stocks.

ALSO READ: Buying Your First Home? Avoid These 5 Costly Home Loan Mistakes

South Korea's Kospi gained around 2.3 per cent, driven by advances in semiconductor shares, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped about 0.4 per cent in early trade.

The mixed performance reflected a cautious approach among investors despite selective buying in technology counters.

Wall Street Ends On A Mixed Note

US equities closed without a clear direction on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1 per cent, while the S&P 500 also ended lower. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite, however, posted modest gains, supported by strength in select technology stocks.

The divergent performance underscored persistent uncertainty over the global economic and geopolitical outlook.

Crude Oil Extends Gains

Oil prices continued to rise as markets assessed the implications of the latest military developments in West Asia.

Brent crude futures traded around $78.73 per barrel, extending gains amid renewed concerns over the security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil transit corridors.

Higher crude prices remain a key concern for India, as sustained increases could add to inflationary pressures and push up the country's import bill.

Gold, Silver Trade Marginally Lower

Precious metals were largely steady in early trade.

Gold futures edged down 0.02 per cent, while silver futures slipped 0.08 per cent as investors avoided taking aggressive positions ahead of further geopolitical and macroeconomic developments.

Key Factors To Watch

Alongside developments in the US-Iran conflict, investors will monitor crude oil prices, foreign institutional investor activity and movements in global equity markets for further direction.

Although benchmark indices opened in positive territory, heightened geopolitical uncertainty is likely to keep market volatility elevated through the trading session.

ALSO READ: ADB Cuts India’s FY27 Growth Forecast To 6.6%, Flags Rising Oil Prices As Key Risk

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian benchmark indices perform on Thursday?

The Sensex rose 238 points to close at 76,741, and the Nifty gained 80 points, settling at 23,962. These were modest gains despite mixed global cues.

Why did investor sentiment remain cautious on Thursday?

Investor sentiment was cautious due to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. This raised concerns about global energy supplies and financial markets.

How did crude oil prices react to the geopolitical developments?

Crude oil prices continued to rise as markets assessed the military developments in West Asia. Brent crude traded around $78.73 per barrel, driven by concerns over shipping security.

What is the main concern for India regarding higher crude oil prices?

Higher crude prices are a key concern for India. Sustained increases could add to inflationary pressures and push up the country's import bill.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Oil Prices Stock Markets Breaking News Nifty ABP Live
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