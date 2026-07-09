Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Rises 238 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Markets Track US-Iran Tensions As Oil Prices Rise

Investor sentiment remained cautious on Thursday after tensions between the United States and Iran escalated once again, raising fresh concerns over global energy supplies and financial markets.

According to reports, US forces carried out a second consecutive day of strikes on Iranian targets, fuelling fears of a broader regional escalation. The developments have renewed concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important oil transit route.

Any further deterioration in the situation could influence commodity prices, inflation expectations and overall market sentiment.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded on a mixed note as investors balanced geopolitical concerns with continued strength in technology stocks.

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South Korea's Kospi gained around 2.3 per cent, driven by advances in semiconductor shares, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped about 0.4 per cent in early trade.

The mixed performance reflected a cautious approach among investors despite selective buying in technology counters.

Wall Street Ends On A Mixed Note

US equities closed without a clear direction on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1 per cent, while the S&P 500 also ended lower. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite, however, posted modest gains, supported by strength in select technology stocks.

The divergent performance underscored persistent uncertainty over the global economic and geopolitical outlook.

Crude Oil Extends Gains

Oil prices continued to rise as markets assessed the implications of the latest military developments in West Asia.

Brent crude futures traded around $78.73 per barrel, extending gains amid renewed concerns over the security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil transit corridors.

Higher crude prices remain a key concern for India, as sustained increases could add to inflationary pressures and push up the country's import bill.

Gold, Silver Trade Marginally Lower

Precious metals were largely steady in early trade.

Gold futures edged down 0.02 per cent, while silver futures slipped 0.08 per cent as investors avoided taking aggressive positions ahead of further geopolitical and macroeconomic developments.

Key Factors To Watch

Alongside developments in the US-Iran conflict, investors will monitor crude oil prices, foreign institutional investor activity and movements in global equity markets for further direction.

Although benchmark indices opened in positive territory, heightened geopolitical uncertainty is likely to keep market volatility elevated through the trading session.

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