Stock Markets Close On A Muted Note, Sensex Falls To 74,294, Nifty Ends At 23,346

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian indices ended Friday's trading with mixed results.

Global markets gained, yet Fed's hawkish stance caused caution.

Tata stocks fell amid leadership crisis; FIIs sold equity.

The Indian benchmark indices ended on a muted note on Friday as the Sensex fell more than 19 points to end at 74,294 and the Nifty closed over 75 points higher at 23,346 points at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Adani Ports, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Infosys, Bharat Electronics, Reliance, ICICI Bank and Trent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 100 jumped 1.74 per cent as volatility crashed severely. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index fell 1.03 per cent and the Nifty Cement index gained 1.90 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex rallied more than 200 points and crossed 74,500, while the NSE Nifty50 jumped over 70 points to inch closer to 23,350, around 9:15 AM.

Global market cues turned more supportive on Friday as Wall Street rebounded sharply from the previous session’s Fed-driven selloff, while Asian markets traded largely higher. However, cautious sentiment persisted amid the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance and the possibility of further monetary tightening.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.93 per cent lower at USD 103.8 per barrel.

Asian Markets Trade Higher

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, Shanghai’s SSE Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading in positive territory. US markets also ended higher on Thursday.

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The S&P 500 gained 1.1 per cent, while the Nasdaq surged 1.7 per cent, led by chipmakers. Easing bond yields and a retreat in crude prices provided some relief to global markets.

“However, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance and the possibility of further tightening continue to keep global sentiment cautious,” Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.

Tata Stocks Under Pressure

Majority of Tata Group stocks were trading lower during early trade. TCS declined 3 per cent after advancing in the previous session.

Tata Sons has plunged into its most serious boardroom crisis since the ouster of Cyrus Mistry after directors voted to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for another five-year term. The decision prompted Tata Trusts to declare the resolution void and reopen a broader battle over the conglomerate’s future.

FIIs Sell Over Rs 3,200 Crore

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,208.76 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

On Thursday, the Sensex dipped 21.86 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 74,314.59. The Nifty ended marginally higher by 53 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 23,270.60.

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