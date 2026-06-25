Emcure Pharma, Century Enka, Tata Chemicals Lead Early Gains As Sensex Rises 399 Points

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emcure, Century Enka, Tata Chemicals emerged as top gainers.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 399 points or 0.52 per cent.

On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, declined by 0.26 per cent, power zoomed by 0.33 per cent, and auto surged by 0.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Century Enka Ltd and Tata Chemicals Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE today. Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 4.72 per cent to trade at Rs 1,925.00 apiece. Century Enka Ltd gained 4.69 per cent to trade at Rs 1,274.65 apiece.

Tata Chemicals Ltd advanced 4.41 per cent to trade at Rs 759.70 apiece.

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