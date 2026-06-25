Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessEmcure Pharma, Century Enka, Tata Chemicals Lead Early Gains As Sensex Rises 399 Points

Emcure Pharma, Century Enka, Tata Chemicals Lead Early Gains As Sensex Rises 399 Points

On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, declined by 0.26 per cent, power zoomed by 0.33 per cent, and auto surged by 0.59 per cent.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Emcure, Century Enka, Tata Chemicals emerged as top gainers.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 399 points or 0.52 per cent.

On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, declined by 0.26 per cent, power zoomed by 0.33 per cent, and auto surged by 0.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Century Enka Ltd and Tata Chemicals Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE today.  Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 4.72 per cent to trade at Rs 1,925.00 apiece. Century Enka Ltd gained 4.69 per cent to trade at Rs 1,274.65 apiece.

Tata Chemicals Ltd advanced 4.41 per cent to trade at Rs 759.70 apiece. 

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the performance of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 4.72 percent to trade at Rs 1,925.00 apiece.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
Read More
Published at : 25 Jun 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex BSE Sensex Share Market News Stock Market Today Tata Chemicals Emcure Pharmaceuticals Auto Stocks Indian Stock Market Market Opening Bell Century Enka
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Emcure Pharma, Century Enka, Tata Chemicals Lead Early Gains As Sensex Rises 399 Points
Emcure Pharma, Century Enka, Tata Chemicals Lead Early Gains As Sensex Rises 399 Points
Business
From Andhra Pradesh To Singapore: Banganapalle Mangoes Set Sail In Export First
This Indian Mango Just Made History With Its First Sea Voyage To Singapore
Business
If Not Passport Or Aadhaar, What Is The Real Proof Of Indian Citizenship? The Answer May Surprise You
If Not Passport Or Aadhaar, What Is The Real Proof Of Indian Citizenship? The Answer May Surprise You
Business
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 25): Prices Are Volatile, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 25): Prices Are Volatile, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: SC Declines Urgent Hearing on PIL Over Alleged Irregularities in Ayodhya Temple Donations
Venezuela Quake Catastrophe: Twin Tremors Trigger Chaos, Emergency Declared Nationwide
Pune Murder Mystery: Employee Detained as Police Uncover Key Mobile Phone Link
Pune Murder Probe: Police Intensify Questioning in Ketan Agrawal Killing Case
Ram Temple Donation Probe: FIR Likely Against Six Staffers in Alleged Offering Theft Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget