RBI MPC Begins, Share Markets Close Higher: Sensex Soars 470 Points, Nifty Ends Over 22,550

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian indices rose, trimming gains despite global positive cues.

IT stocks lagged while PSU banks, metals strongly outperformed.

Elevated crude oil, FII selling, RBI policy remain concerns.

Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's session higher, but slightly lower than their early highs, as investors booked profits in select sectors amid mixed domestic and global cues. The market began the session on a strong footing following gains across global equities, but selling in IT and other heavyweight stocks trimmed the advance.

The BSE Sensex rallied more than 450 points and closed the session near 72,400, while the NSE Nifty50 ended trading above 22,550, climbing over 130 points.

The broader market held up better than the frontline indices, while PSU banks, metals, oil and gas and banking stocks emerged among the stronger pockets of the market.

Early Rally Loses Steam

The benchmarks started the week with a sharp gap-up move after softer-than-expected US employment data reduced expectations of further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The Sensex had jumped 458.31 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 72,368.01 shortly after the opening, while the Nifty climbed 129.75 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 22,551.70.

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IT Stocks Drag, PSU Banks And Metals Outperform

Sectoral performance was mixed. Nifty IT, Pharma and Healthcare indices came under pressure, limiting the gains in the headline benchmarks.

Among individual Nifty50 stocks, HCLTech, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank were among the notable laggards.

In contrast, PSU banks, metals, oil and gas, chemicals and banking stocks outperformed. Earlier in the session, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance and ITC featured among the leading gainers.

Broader Market Holds Firm

The broader market displayed comparatively stronger resilience.

The Nifty MidCap index gained 0.52 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index rose 0.11 per cent, indicating that buying interest extended beyond the benchmark constituents despite the moderation in frontline indices.

Crude Above $100 Remains A Concern

Despite the positive global backdrop, elevated crude oil prices remained a key concern for Indian investors.

Brent crude settled Friday at $102.25 a barrel, while WTI ended at $91.11. OPEC+ subsequently decided to leave its November production targets unchanged, keeping supply concerns elevated amid ongoing Middle East disruptions.

For India, crude prices above $100 a barrel remain a challenge for inflation and the current account. Sectors such as aviation, paints and other crude-sensitive industries could face pressure, while oil marketing companies remain sensitive to retail fuel pricing and marketing-margin concerns.

RBI Policy Meeting In Focus

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meeting began on Monday and will conclude on October 7, when the policy decision is scheduled to be announced.

The repo rate currently stands at 5.25 per cent, with the market factoring in the possibility of a 25-basis-point increase amid higher inflation and elevated crude prices.

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FII Selling, Rupee Movement Keep Investors Cautious

Foreign fund flows remain an overhang for domestic equities. On October 1, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 9,484.22 crore, whereas DIIs bought equities worth Rs 10,041.84 crore.

The India VIX rose 7.12 per cent to 14.45 during the previous session, pointing to higher near-term volatility.

The rupee's latest close stood at around Rs 96.31-Rs 96.32 per dollar, compared with roughly Rs 95.82-Rs 95.94 previously. Elevated crude prices and foreign outflows remain key factors influencing the currency.