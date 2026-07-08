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English NewsBusinessStock Market Today: OMC Stocks Slip As Brent Crude Surges On Iran Tensions

Stock Market Today: OMC Stocks Slip As Brent Crude Surges On Iran Tensions

Indian oil marketing company (OMC) stocks came under pressure after Brent crude prices climbed more than 3% following fresh US military strikes against Iran.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian benchmarks fell; Brent crude surged due to US strikes.
  • US forces struck Iran over commercial shipping attacks.
  • Most oil marketing companies declined; Chennai Petroleum Corporation rose.

On Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks traded lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index declining 0.68 per cent to 24,233.20. Amid the broader market weakness, Brent crude oil future surged 3.44 per cent to USD 76.71 per barrel after fresh US military strikes against Iran heightened concerns over global oil supply. While most oil marketing companies (OMCs) traded lower, Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) bucked the trend, with its shares rising 4.04 per cent to Rs 1,130. Indian benchmark indices traded lower, with the Nifty 50 declining 0.50 per cent to 24,277.45, while the Nifty Oil & Gas index fell 1.28 per cent to 11,105.40

Brent Crude Surges After Fresh US Action Against Iran

According to a post by U.S. Central Command on X, U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway. The post stated that the U.S. strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, adding that "Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire."

Also Read : After E20, Is E25 Next? What India’s Ethanol Roadmap Means For Car Owners

OMCs Decline While Chennai Petroleum Outperforms

The sharp rise in crude oil prices weighed on oil marketing companies, as higher crude costs typically pressure their marketing margins.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) declined 3.08 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) fell 2.93 per cent, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) slipped 1.52 per cent, while Reliance Industries was down 1.23 per cent. MRPL traded marginally higher, gaining 0.48 per cent. In contrast, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd outperformed the broader oil and gas pack, rising 4.04 per cent despite weakness across most OMC stocks.

Middle East Tensions Keep Oil Markets Volatile

The latest escalation has renewed concerns over the security of crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. Any disruption to supplies from the region could tighten global oil availability and keep crude prices volatile, with geopolitical developments expected to remain a key driver for the energy sector. 

Also Read : Hormuz Attacks, Iran Sanctions: What The Latest US Move Means For India's Oil

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brent crude oil prices surge recently?

Brent crude oil futures surged by 3.44% after fresh US military strikes against Iran. This action heightened concerns over global oil supply.

How did the US justify its military strikes against Iran?

The US stated the strikes were in response to Iran targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by civilians in an international waterway, specifically three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

How did Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) perform amid the crude oil surge?

Most OMCs traded lower as higher crude costs typically pressure their marketing margins. However, Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) bucked the trend, rising 4.04%.

What impact do Middle East tensions have on oil markets?

The tensions renew concerns over the security of crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Any disruption could tighten global oil availability and keep prices volatile.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Brent Crude Stock Market Today Oil Prices Rise Omc Stocks OMC Stocks Fall
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