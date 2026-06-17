Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Gains Over 340 Points, Nifty Tests 24,100

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets surged driven by US-Iran peace deal.

Lower oil prices and stronger rupee followed geopolitical de-escalation.

DII buying, Nifty breakout, boosted financials, IT, realty.

The Indian benchmark indices rose on Wednesday as the Sensex gained over 347 points to settle at 77,155 and the Nifty rose 96 points to close trade at 24,085 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, the top gainers included stocks such as Trent, Bharat Electronics, Eternal, Tata Steel and Titan. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Bajaj Finance, UltraCement, ITC, Maruti and Asian Paint.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap 250 gained 1.09 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Consumer Durables index jumped 2.11 per cent and the Nifty Auto declined 0.62 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex climbed 271 points to open at 77,080 and the Nifty rose over 55 points to start trade at 24,044 at 9:15 AM.

US-Iran Peace Deal Boosts Global Risk Appetite

The biggest catalyst for the market surge has been the US-Iran peace agreement finalised between June 14 and June 15, 2026.

The deal significantly reduced concerns over a broader conflict in West Asia and eased fears of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes. The improvement in global risk sentiment sparked a sharp rebound across equity markets.

Since the announcement of the peace agreement, the Nifty 50 has gained around 800 points, or nearly 4 per cent, leading to a marked improvement in investor confidence and risk appetite.

Brent Crude Falls Below USD 80 Per Barrel

Crude oil prices witnessed a steep decline following the geopolitical de-escalation.

Brent crude dropped to around USD 78.6 per barrel, touching a multi-month low after falling more than 5 per cent in back-to-back sessions.

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Lower oil prices are particularly beneficial for India, which imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements. Softer crude prices help ease inflationary pressures, improve fiscal balances and support profitability across multiple sectors.

Indian Rupee Strengthens

The decline in crude prices, combined with improved capital flows, provided support to the Indian currency.

The rupee appreciated nearly 1.2 per cent over the past six trading sessions and touched a five-week high near 94.5 against the US dollar.

A stronger rupee helps reduce imported inflation, improves investor confidence and lowers input costs for sectors such as aviation, chemicals and manufacturing.

Institutional Support And Technical Breakout Lift Markets

Investor sentiment was further supported by continued institutional participation.

While Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in June, the pace of outflows slowed compared to May. FIIs recorded net outflows of Rs 43,361 crore in June (till June 10), against net outflows of Rs 55,963 crore in May.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), meanwhile, continued to provide strong support. DIIs recorded net inflows of Rs 48,382 crore in June (till June 12), after robust net buying of Rs 82,669 crore in May.

The steady domestic buying helped absorb foreign selling pressure and ensured liquidity support for the market.

On the technical front, the Nifty 50 also crossed the key 24,000 resistance level, triggering fresh buying and short-covering across the broader market.

Financials, IT And Realty Lead The Charge

The rally has been broad-based, with heavyweight sectors playing a leading role.

Financial Services, the largest-weighted sector in the Nifty 50, emerged among the top performers, rising around 6 per cent over recent weeks amid strong institutional buying.

The Nifty Realty index gained approximately 5.8 per cent, supported by improving sentiment and the decline in crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index advanced 1.73 per cent during the week as expectations of stable US interest rates and easing global uncertainties supported technology stocks.

The participation of Financials, IT and Realty stocks underscores the breadth of the rally, with gains extending across Large-Cap, Mid-Cap and Small-Cap segments.

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