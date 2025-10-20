Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessSensex Lights Up This Diwali: Five Major Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

Sensex Lights Up This Diwali: Five Major Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

SBI shares touched a record intra-day high of Rs 913.40, up 3 per cent, surpassing its previous peak of Rs 912.10 set on June 6, 2024. 

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Indian equity markets witnessed a bullish session on Monday, with five major BSE Sensex stocks hitting new all-time highs. 

Public sector banking giant State Bank of India (SBI), private sector stalwart HDFC Bank, telecom provider Bharti Airtel, and the Bajaj twins: Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, led the surge in intra-day trading, reflecting investor optimism amid robust consumption trends, reported Business Standard.

SBI and Bajaj Twins Surge

SBI shares touched a record intra-day high of Rs 913.40, up 3 per cent, surpassing its previous peak of Rs 912.10 set on June 6, 2024. 

Bajaj Finserv also recorded an all-time high of Rs 2,147.25, gaining 3 per cent, while Bajaj Finance climbed to Rs 1,086.25, up 1.5 per cent, exceeding its earlier high of Rs 2,134.45 touched on April 24, 2025.

HDFC Bank and Airtel Join Rally

HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel each advanced 2 per cent, reaching Rs 1,020 and Rs 2,055.50, respectively, breaking their prior highs of Rs 1,018.15 and Rs 2,045.50 recorded in July. Analysts attribute these gains to strong earnings visibility and favourable market conditions.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance, one of India’s largest non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), offers loans across consumer durables, two-wheelers, housing, and SME/MSME segments. 

With assets under management (AUM) of approximately Rs 4.41 trillion as of June 2025, the company remains the leading consumer durables lender in India.

The recent rate rationalisation is seen as a structural positive for the consumption sector, potentially spurring demand across households. Analysts point out that household consumption is expected to remain robust, supported by the income-tax relief announced in the Union Budget 2025-26, combined with rate cuts lowering Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) and a moderation in food inflation, which together enhance disposable incomes and urban consumption.

Festive Demand Boosts Auto Sales

The positive sentiment in consumption was also reflected in the automotive sector. Maruti Suzuki India reportedly estimated record-breaking Dhanteras sales of around 51,000 units over the two-day period, up from 41,500 units last year, aided by GST 2.0-driven price cuts. 

Hyundai Motor India also registered around 14,000 deliveries, marking over 20 per cent year-on-year growth, highlighting continued enthusiasm in the passenger vehicle market.

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Sensex Diwali HDFC Bank Bajaj Finance Stock Market Today SBI Share Price Airtel Stock Price Today
