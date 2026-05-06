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HomeBusinessDalal Street Witnesses Rise As Sensex Jumps Over 900 Points, Nifty Closes At 24,330

Dalal Street Witnesses Rise As Sensex Jumps Over 900 Points, Nifty Closes At 24,330

Indian equity indices opened sharply higher on Wednesday, tracking softer crude oil prices and improved global sentiment amid hopes of progress in US-Iran negotiations.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 06 May 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian benchmarks surged significantly on Wednesday's trading.
  • Easing West Asia tensions boosted global market sentiment.
  • Hopes for US-Iran negotiations paused military actions.

The Indian benchmark indices gained on Wednesday as the Sensex jumped over 986 points to close at 77,958 and the Nifty rose 298 points to end trade at 24,330 at 3:30 PM.

Indian equity benchmarks opened sharply higher on Wednesday, tracking softer crude oil prices and improved global sentiment amid hopes of progress in US-Iran negotiations.

The BSE Sensex began the session around 77,600, surging more than 550 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened above 24,200, climbing nearly 200 points at around 9:15 AM.

US-Iran Talks In Focus; Hormuz Concerns Persist

Investor sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump indicated that “Project Freedom”, a military effort aimed at securing shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, would be temporarily paused while negotiations with Iran continue.

The development raised hopes of a possible agreement that could reduce disruptions in the strategically vital energy corridor, which handles a significant share of global oil shipments.

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However, geopolitical uncertainty remains elevated following recent attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia that intensified concerns over supply disruptions.

Asian Markets Rally On Global Optimism

Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded higher on Wednesday morning, mirroring optimism over easing geopolitical tensions.

South Korea’s Kospi surged 5.6 per cent, extending its record rally, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.04 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also rose 0.81 per cent.

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The upbeat trend followed a positive overnight session on Wall Street.

Wall Street Ends Higher Overnight

US markets closed firmly in positive territory, with investors welcoming signs of easing tensions in West Asia.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.81 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.73 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 1.03 per cent.

Brent Crude Retreats From Recent Highs

Crude oil prices slipped in early trade as markets weighed the possibility of diplomatic progress between Washington and Tehran.

Brent crude futures fell 1.49 per cent to around $108.23 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, though prices remained elevated compared to pre-conflict levels.

For Indian markets, any sustained moderation in crude prices could ease concerns over inflation, rupee weakness, and pressure on corporate margins.

Gold, Silver Rise Despite Equity Rally

Precious metals remained firm despite improving risk appetite in equities.

Gold futures rose 1.46 per cent, while silver futures gained 2.29 per cent, indicating persistent safe-haven demand amid lingering geopolitical uncertainty.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Wednesday?

The Sensex jumped over 986 points to close at 77,958, and the Nifty rose 298 points to end trade at 24,330.

What factors contributed to the rise in Indian equity benchmarks?

The markets were boosted by softer crude oil prices and improved global sentiment, particularly hopes for progress in US-Iran negotiations.

Why did US markets close higher overnight?

US markets closed higher as investors reacted positively to signs of easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

What is the impact of moderating crude oil prices on Indian markets?

Sustained moderation in crude prices could ease concerns about inflation, rupee weakness, and pressure on corporate margins in India.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Breaking News Nifty ABP Live US Iran War Tensions Ease
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