Dalal Street Witnesses Rise As Sensex Jumps Over 900 Points, Nifty Closes At 24,330

Indian equity benchmarks opened sharply higher on Wednesday, tracking softer crude oil prices and improved global sentiment amid hopes of progress in US-Iran negotiations.

The BSE Sensex began the session around 77,600, surging more than 550 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened above 24,200, climbing nearly 200 points at around 9:15 AM.

US-Iran Talks In Focus; Hormuz Concerns Persist

Investor sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump indicated that “Project Freedom”, a military effort aimed at securing shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, would be temporarily paused while negotiations with Iran continue.

The development raised hopes of a possible agreement that could reduce disruptions in the strategically vital energy corridor, which handles a significant share of global oil shipments.

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However, geopolitical uncertainty remains elevated following recent attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia that intensified concerns over supply disruptions.

Asian Markets Rally On Global Optimism

Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded higher on Wednesday morning, mirroring optimism over easing geopolitical tensions.

South Korea’s Kospi surged 5.6 per cent, extending its record rally, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.04 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also rose 0.81 per cent.

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The upbeat trend followed a positive overnight session on Wall Street.

Wall Street Ends Higher Overnight

US markets closed firmly in positive territory, with investors welcoming signs of easing tensions in West Asia.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.81 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.73 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 1.03 per cent.

Brent Crude Retreats From Recent Highs

Crude oil prices slipped in early trade as markets weighed the possibility of diplomatic progress between Washington and Tehran.

Brent crude futures fell 1.49 per cent to around $108.23 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, though prices remained elevated compared to pre-conflict levels.

For Indian markets, any sustained moderation in crude prices could ease concerns over inflation, rupee weakness, and pressure on corporate margins.

Gold, Silver Rise Despite Equity Rally

Precious metals remained firm despite improving risk appetite in equities.

Gold futures rose 1.46 per cent, while silver futures gained 2.29 per cent, indicating persistent safe-haven demand amid lingering geopolitical uncertainty.