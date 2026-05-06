The Sensex jumped over 986 points to close at 77,958, and the Nifty rose 298 points to end trade at 24,330.
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Dalal Street Witnesses Rise As Sensex Jumps Over 900 Points, Nifty Closes At 24,330
Indian equity indices opened sharply higher on Wednesday, tracking softer crude oil prices and improved global sentiment amid hopes of progress in US-Iran negotiations.
- Indian benchmarks surged significantly on Wednesday's trading.
- Easing West Asia tensions boosted global market sentiment.
- Hopes for US-Iran negotiations paused military actions.
The Indian benchmark indices gained on Wednesday as the Sensex jumped over 986 points to close at 77,958 and the Nifty rose 298 points to end trade at 24,330 at 3:30 PM.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Wednesday?
What factors contributed to the rise in Indian equity benchmarks?
The markets were boosted by softer crude oil prices and improved global sentiment, particularly hopes for progress in US-Iran negotiations.
Why did US markets close higher overnight?
US markets closed higher as investors reacted positively to signs of easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
What is the impact of moderating crude oil prices on Indian markets?
Sustained moderation in crude prices could ease concerns about inflation, rupee weakness, and pressure on corporate margins in India.
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