Dalal Street Closes In Green, Sensex Ends Above 85,700, Nifty Tests 26,200

The equity benchmarks retreated from record highs set earlier on Thursday as investors booked profits at higher levels, pulling the key indices off their intraday peaks.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
The Indian benchmark indices closed higher as the Sensex 85,774.82 or 165 points higher and the Nifty ended at 26,219.85 or over 14 points higher.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv and HCL Tech. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, TMPV, Reliance and Bharat Electronics.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Micap 50 gained 0.16 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 50 fell 0.57 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Oil & Gas tanked 0.73 per cent and the Nifty Media jumped 0.84 per cent.

The Sensex had crossed 86,000 for the first time today.

The BSE Sensex opened trading above 85,700, jumping more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell near 26,200, inching up 15 points, around 9:15 AM.

 

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Nifty
