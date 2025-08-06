Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMarkets On Edge As RBI MPC Maintains Status Quo, Sensex, Nifty Remain Heavily Volatile

Markets On Edge As RBI MPC Maintains Status Quo, Sensex, Nifty Remain Heavily Volatile

Notably, the GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start to the day as it climbed more than 50 points and stood above 24,700, as of 8:41 AM.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 10:34 AM (IST)

The Indian stock markets remained cautious as investors awaited the final decision of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday. In the pre-open session, the BSE Sensex tanked close to 100 points and stood at 80,625, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped nearly 30 points and fell below 24,650, as of 9:05 AM.

As markets began trading, the Sensex stood marginally lower by 15 points nearly, and traded at 80,725 as of 9:15 AM. Meanwhile, the Nifty stood just below 24,650, falling merely 5 points during the same time. Notably, the GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start to the day as it climbed more than 50 points and stood above 24,700, as of 8:41 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex platform, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, BEL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Trent emerged among the early gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Sun Pharma, Eternal, Infosys, Tech M, and Reliance.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap Select dominated in red and tanked 0.45 per cent. Sectorally, the Pharma and Healthcare Index indices clocked the largest losses and pluned 0.97 per cent and 0.89 per cent respectively. On the other hand, the Media index climbed 0.50 per cent.

The RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, commenced its three-day meeting on Monday, and is scheduled to announce the outcome on Wednesday. Market participants are keenly awaiting the outcome, with some holding on to hopes of a rate cut in the near term.

How Did Markets Fare On Tuesday?

In the previous trading session, the domestic indices witnessed a downturn, as investor sentiment remained fragile. The BSE Sensex lost 308.47 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 80,710.25. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped 73.20 points, or 0.30 per cent, ending the day at 24,649.55.

Selling pressure was concentrated in oil & gas names amid apprehensions over potential import restrictions on Russian crude. The broader market also reflected the subdued sentiment. The BSE Smallcap index slipped by 0.27 per cent, while the Midcap index eased by 0.14 per cent. Despite global markets displaying strength, Indian benchmarks stayed rangebound and in negative territory.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, said, “Lingering uncertainty over the tariff situation, following recent statements from the US President, along with a lack of major positive surprises from the earnings season, has been weighing on market sentiment.”

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market RBI MPC RBI Nifty Sanjay Malhotra RBI MPC Today Share Market Today Rbi Mpc Rate Cut Today
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Share BTS Glimpse Of Pardesiya Shot In Kerala, Watch
Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Share BTS Glimpse Of Pardesiya Shot In Kerala, Watch
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Cricket
Rashid Khan Spins Magic, Claims Player Of The Match In The Hundred
Rashid Khan Spins Magic, Claims Player Of The Match In The Hundred
Advertisement

Videos

Mahadangal: Rescue Efforts Underway as Cloudburst Ravages Uttarakhand; Experts Warn on Unplanned Development
Mahadangal: Cloudburst Triggers Massive Destruction in Uttarakhand's Khir Ganga Village | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget