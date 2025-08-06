Markets On Edge As RBI MPC Maintains Status Quo, Sensex, Nifty Remain Heavily Volatile

The Indian stock markets remained cautious as investors awaited the final decision of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday. In the pre-open session, the BSE Sensex tanked close to 100 points and stood at 80,625, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped nearly 30 points and fell below 24,650, as of 9:05 AM.

As markets began trading, the Sensex stood marginally lower by 15 points nearly, and traded at 80,725 as of 9:15 AM. Meanwhile, the Nifty stood just below 24,650, falling merely 5 points during the same time. Notably, the GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start to the day as it climbed more than 50 points and stood above 24,700, as of 8:41 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex platform, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, BEL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Trent emerged among the early gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Sun Pharma, Eternal, Infosys, Tech M, and Reliance.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap Select dominated in red and tanked 0.45 per cent. Sectorally, the Pharma and Healthcare Index indices clocked the largest losses and pluned 0.97 per cent and 0.89 per cent respectively. On the other hand, the Media index climbed 0.50 per cent.

The RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, commenced its three-day meeting on Monday, and is scheduled to announce the outcome on Wednesday. Market participants are keenly awaiting the outcome, with some holding on to hopes of a rate cut in the near term.

How Did Markets Fare On Tuesday?

In the previous trading session, the domestic indices witnessed a downturn, as investor sentiment remained fragile. The BSE Sensex lost 308.47 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 80,710.25. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped 73.20 points, or 0.30 per cent, ending the day at 24,649.55.

Selling pressure was concentrated in oil & gas names amid apprehensions over potential import restrictions on Russian crude. The broader market also reflected the subdued sentiment. The BSE Smallcap index slipped by 0.27 per cent, while the Midcap index eased by 0.14 per cent. Despite global markets displaying strength, Indian benchmarks stayed rangebound and in negative territory.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, said, “Lingering uncertainty over the tariff situation, following recent statements from the US President, along with a lack of major positive surprises from the earnings season, has been weighing on market sentiment.”