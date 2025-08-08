Stock Market Opens In Red: Sensex Slips Below 80,500, Nifty Dips To 24,549

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessStock Market Opens In Red: Sensex Slips Below 80,500, Nifty Dips To 24,549

Investors turned cautious amid mixed global trends and ongoing concerns over valuations and earnings.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 09:19 AM (IST)

The Indian stock market began Friday’s session on a weak note, tracking muted global cues. The BSE Sensex opened at 80,474.02, slipping 149.24 points or 0.19 per cent, while the NSE Nifty started at 24,548.95, down 47.20 points or 0.19 per cent. Investors turned cautious amid mixed global trends and ongoing concerns over valuations and earnings.

(more to come)

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
BSE Stock Market Today NSE Nifty BSE.
World
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
Cities
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
India
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
India
‘Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation’: ECI Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations — Updates
