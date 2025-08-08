Stock Market Opens In Red: Sensex Slips Below 80,500, Nifty Dips To 24,549

The Indian stock market began Friday’s session on a weak note, tracking muted global cues. The BSE Sensex opened at 80,474.02, slipping 149.24 points or 0.19 per cent, while the NSE Nifty started at 24,548.95, down 47.20 points or 0.19 per cent. Investors turned cautious amid mixed global trends and ongoing concerns over valuations and earnings.

(more to come)