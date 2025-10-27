Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessDalal Street Braces For Strong Monday, Sensex Opens Above 84,300, Nifty About 50 Points Up

Dalal Street Braces For Strong Monday, Sensex Opens Above 84,300, Nifty About 50 Points Up

After a week of moderate gains, the stage is set for an event-packed trading week that could see heightened volatility as investors digest global cues and key corporate results.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 09:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
The Indian stock markets geared up for a robust start to the week. The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 84,330, rising more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 climbed 43 points to start trading at 25,838.35, around 9:15 AM.
 
On the 30-share Sensex, Tata Steel, Reliance, SBI, L&T, and Bharti Airtel emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, and Adani Ports.
 
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap Select rose 0.72 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom index dominated across the board as it surged more than 1 per cent.
 
In the pre-open session, the Sensex jumped close to 100 points and tested 84,300, as the Nifty moved closer to 25,850, near 9:11 AM. Indicating a brighter Monday ahead, the GIFT Nifty futures crossed 25,950 around 8:41 AM.

After a week of moderate gains, the stage is set for an event-packed trading week that could see heightened volatility as investors digest global cues and key corporate results.

Heavy Earnings Calendar to Drive Sentiment

Market attention this week will revolve around a slew of quarterly earnings from major players. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s financial report will set the tone, followed by updates from IOC, TVS Motor Company, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Petroleum, ITC, Cipla, Dabur, Maruti, and ACC. Analysts suggest these numbers will be crucial in determining near-term market direction as investors assess corporate performance amid a steady domestic recovery.

Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking Ltd, noted that the ongoing Q2FY26 earnings season will continue to shape the trajectory of the markets, reported PTI. “Globally, focus will also remain on the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision on October 29, which could influence global liquidity trends and risk sentiment,” he said.

Global Cues and Trade Talks in Focus

Beyond earnings, investors are closely watching macroeconomic signals. India’s Industrial Production data for September, due on October 28, will offer insights into industrial recovery trends. 

On the global front, attention is fixed on the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate stance, alongside key updates from the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, and China’s manufacturing PMI. Together, these indicators will define the global risk appetite in the coming sessions.

On the domestic front, ongoing India-US trade negotiations are nearing a key milestone. “India and the US are very near to finalising a bilateral trade deal,” an official said last week, though Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised that “New Delhi will not do any deal in a hurry or with a gun to our head.”

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, added that the progress in these trade negotiations will remain a key focus for investors, potentially impacting both equity and currency markets.

Key Indicators and Market Sentiment

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, “This will be a macro-heavy week, with investors closely tracking key data, including US GDP, interest rate decisions from major central banks, and India’s industrial data.”

Foreign investor flows, along with movements in Brent crude prices, will also play a decisive role in market direction. Last week, in a holiday-shortened session, the BSE Sensex gained 259.69 points or 0.30 per cent, while the Nifty rose 85.3 points or 0.33 per cent, setting a cautious but positive tone as markets gear up for a data-heavy week ahead.

Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Stock Market Today GIFT Nifty
Read more
