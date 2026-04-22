Stock Markets Crash As Sensex Declines Over 750 Points, Nifty Tests 24,400

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian stock indices tumbled significantly due to global concerns.

US-Iran tensions escalated as diplomatic talks failed.

Strait of Hormuz blockade continues, impacting oil supply.

The Indian benchmark indices crashed on Wednesday as the Sensex tumbled over 756 points to settle at 78,516 and the Nifty declined more than 198 points to close trade at 24,378 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex opened trading below 78,900, taking a hit of more than 350 points and the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell under 24,500, slipping almost 100 points, around 9:15 AM.

US-Iran Tensions Rise As Talks Stall

Geopolitical concerns have resurfaced after the latest round of negotiations between the United States and Iran failed to yield a concrete outcome, raising fresh uncertainty over the fragile situation.

Ceasefire Extends, But Uncertainty Persists

While Washington has announced an extension of the ongoing ceasefire, the move appears to be unilateral, with no clear confirmation from Tehran.

Adding to the uncertainty, scheduled talks between the two sides did not take place, with reports indicating that Iran declined to attend.

The continued blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit corridor, remains a major concern for markets, given its implications for global energy supply.

Concerns Over Escalation

“The primary overhang stems from developments surrounding the US-Iran situation. With the ceasefire deadline now passed and no concrete progress on a lasting agreement, concerns around a potential escalation have resurfaced,” said Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

He added that Iran’s resistance to negotiations under pressure has heightened fears of renewed conflict, particularly around critical trade routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Global Markets Trade Mixed

Asian markets were largely under pressure in early trade, reflecting cautious sentiment.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.11 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.54 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225, however, bucked the trend and rose 0.83 per cent.

Overnight in the United States, key indices ended lower, with the S&P 500 slipping 0.63 per cent, while the Nasdaq and Dow Jones also closed in the red.

Safe-Haven Demand Lifts Precious Metals

Amid rising uncertainty, investors moved towards safe-haven assets. Gold futures climbed 1.07 per cent, while silver rose 1.54 per cent, signalling a defensive market stance.

Previous Session: Markets Extended Gains

In the previous session on Tuesday, domestic markets had extended their rally for a third consecutive day, supported by easing crude oil prices and optimism around potential progress in US-Iran talks.

The Sensex had advanced 753.03 points to close at 79,273.33, while the Nifty gained 211.75 points to settle at 24,576.60.