Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Jumps Over 360 Points To End At 76,515, Nifty Tests 23,900

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian indices rallied Friday, ending a four-day losing streak.

Asian and US markets closed higher, influencing domestic equities positively.

Brent crude rose; DIIs bought equities while FIIs remained sellers.

The Indian benchmark indices traded higher on Friday as the Sensex jumped over 360 points to end at 76,515 and the Nifty rose 24 points to close trade at 23,897 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Tata Steel, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, Trent and Adani Ports. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Maruti, Bharat Electronics, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals and TechMahindra.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.25 per cent and the Nifty Microcap 250 rose 0.67 per cent as volatility declined severely. Sectorally, the Nifty Realty index tumbled 0.90 per cent and the Nifty Metal index jumped 1.07 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, Sensex opened 531.88 points higher at 76,684.74, while the Nifty opened 78.25 points higher at 23,951.70 at 9:15 AM.

Asian Rally Lifts Domestic Equities

The rebound in domestic equities came amid a broad-based rally across Asian markets. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 2%, South Korea's KOSPI advanced 1.3%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.11%, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded 0.35% higher.

US markets had also ended more than 1% higher in overnight deals on Thursday, setting a positive tone for Asian equities.

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Brent Crude Rises

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.48% to USD 95.98 per barrel.

FIIs Remain Sellers, DIIs Continue Buying

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,345.87 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 4,977.46 crore.

Sensex, Nifty Had Extended Losing Streak On Thursday

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 417.49 points to close at 76,152.86, while the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 41 points to settle at 23,873.45.

The losses extended the benchmarks' losing streak to a fourth consecutive session.

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