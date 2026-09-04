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English NewsBusinessStock Markets End Higher As Sensex Jumps Over 360 Points To End At 76,515, Nifty Tests 23,900

Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Jumps Over 360 Points To End At 76,515, Nifty Tests 23,900

Previously, during the early morning session, Sensex opened 531.88 points higher at 76,684.74, while the Nifty opened 78.25 points higher at 23,951.70 at 9:15 AM.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian indices rallied Friday, ending a four-day losing streak.
  • Asian and US markets closed higher, influencing domestic equities positively.
  • Brent crude rose; DIIs bought equities while FIIs remained sellers.

The Indian benchmark indices traded higher on Friday as the Sensex jumped over 360 points to end at 76,515 and the Nifty rose 24 points to close trade at 23,897 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Tata Steel, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, Trent and Adani Ports. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Maruti, Bharat Electronics, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals and TechMahindra.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.25 per cent and the Nifty Microcap 250 rose 0.67 per cent as volatility declined severely. Sectorally, the Nifty Realty index tumbled 0.90 per cent and the Nifty Metal index jumped 1.07 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, Sensex opened 531.88 points higher at 76,684.74, while the Nifty opened 78.25 points higher at 23,951.70 at 9:15 AM.

Asian Rally Lifts Domestic Equities

The rebound in domestic equities came amid a broad-based rally across Asian markets. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 2%, South Korea's KOSPI advanced 1.3%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.11%, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded 0.35% higher.

US markets had also ended more than 1% higher in overnight deals on Thursday, setting a positive tone for Asian equities.

ALSO READ: Financial Services Stock Breaks Out On Strong Volume: Is A Fresh Rally Coming?

Brent Crude Rises

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.48% to USD 95.98 per barrel.

FIIs Remain Sellers, DIIs Continue Buying

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,345.87 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 4,977.46 crore.

Sensex, Nifty Had Extended Losing Streak On Thursday

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 417.49 points to close at 76,152.86, while the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 41 points to settle at 23,873.45.

The losses extended the benchmarks' losing streak to a fourth consecutive session.

ALSO READ: Cipla partners with Qilu Pharmaceutical to launch Keytruda biosimilar in US

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Friday?

On Friday, the Sensex closed at 76,515 after jumping over 360 points, and the Nifty rose 24 points to finish at 23,897.

What factors contributed to the rebound in domestic equities?

The rebound was primarily due to a broad-based rally across Asian markets. Positive overnight results from US markets also set a favorable tone.

What was the activity of Foreign and Domestic Institutional Investors on Thursday?

On Thursday, FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 2,345.87 crore. Conversely, DIIs were net buyers, purchasing equities valued at Rs 4,977.46 crore.

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Thursday?

On Thursday, the Sensex dropped 417.49 points to 76,152.86, while the Nifty slipped 41 points to 23,873.45. This marked the fourth consecutive session of losses for the benchmarks.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
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