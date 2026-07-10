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English NewsBusinessWhy Is The Stock Market Rising Today? IT Stocks And Global Cues Hold The Key

Why Is The Stock Market Rising Today? IT Stocks And Global Cues Hold The Key

Indian equity benchmarks traded firmly in the green, driven by strong buying in IT shares after upbeat global cues lifted investor sentiment.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian equity markets rose on Friday due to global trends.
  • Nifty 50, Sensex gained 0.88%; technology shares led rally.
  • Broader market indices, MidCap and SmallCap, also advanced.

Indian equity markets traded higher on Friday, supported by a positive trend across global markets following a rally in Semiconductor stocks. Strong buying interest in technology shares helped the benchmark indices maintain gains during the session. At 12:00 PM, the Nifty 50 was trading 210.65 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 24,173.45, while the BSE Sensex gained 673 points or 0.88 per cent to 77,414.49.

Technology stocks led the market rally, with Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the Top Gainers on the Nifty 50 index. The broader technology sector benefited from improved global sentiment after gains in chip-related stocks. The broader market also witnessed strong buying activity.

Also Read : India-UK Trade Deal: Import Duty On UK Cars Cut, Here's What Changes From July 15

The Nifty MidCap index advanced 1.19 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index gained 1.44 per cent, indicating positive participation across mid and small-sized companies. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, and Nifty Consumer Durables sectors outperformed, supporting the overall market momentum. On the other hand, the Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare indices recorded the lowest gains compared with other sectors.

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian equity markets perform on Friday?

Indian equity markets traded higher, supported by positive global trends and a rally in semiconductor stocks. Strong buying in technology shares helped benchmark indices maintain gains.

Which stocks and sectors were top performers?

Technology stocks like Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, and TCS were top gainers on the Nifty 50. Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, and Nifty Consumer Durables sectors also outperformed.

What were the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex levels?

At 12:00 PM, the Nifty 50 was at 24,173.45 (up 0.88%), and the BSE Sensex was at 77,414.49 (up 0.88%).

How did the Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices perform?

The Nifty MidCap index advanced 1.19%, and the Nifty SmallCap index gained 1.44%. This indicated positive participation across mid and small-sized companies.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Today Nifty Share Market Midday Update
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