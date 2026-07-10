Why Is The Stock Market Rising Today? IT Stocks And Global Cues Hold The Key

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian equity markets rose on Friday due to global trends.

Nifty 50, Sensex gained 0.88%; technology shares led rally.

Broader market indices, MidCap and SmallCap, also advanced.

Indian equity markets traded higher on Friday, supported by a positive trend across global markets following a rally in Semiconductor stocks. Strong buying interest in technology shares helped the benchmark indices maintain gains during the session. At 12:00 PM, the Nifty 50 was trading 210.65 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 24,173.45, while the BSE Sensex gained 673 points or 0.88 per cent to 77,414.49.

Technology stocks led the market rally, with Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the Top Gainers on the Nifty 50 index. The broader technology sector benefited from improved global sentiment after gains in chip-related stocks. The broader market also witnessed strong buying activity.

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The Nifty MidCap index advanced 1.19 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index gained 1.44 per cent, indicating positive participation across mid and small-sized companies. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, and Nifty Consumer Durables sectors outperformed, supporting the overall market momentum. On the other hand, the Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare indices recorded the lowest gains compared with other sectors.