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English NewsBusinessStock Market Holiday List October 2026: Check Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, And Weekend Closures

Stock Market Holiday List October 2026: Check Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, And Weekend Closures

The first market holiday in October falls on Friday, October 2, on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. The following two days, October 3 and October 4, are also listed as weekend holidays.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian stock market observes 11 non-trading days in October.
  • Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra are two key festival closures.
  • Nine weekend holidays also contribute to October's market breaks.

The Indian stock market will have multiple non-trading days in October 2026, with the calendar including Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and regular weekend holidays. Investors planning trades during the month will have to account for these dates, when market activity will remain suspended.

As per the supplied stock market holiday schedule, there are 11 non-trading days in October, including Saturdays and Sundays. The two festival-related closures listed for the month are October 2 and October 20.

October 2026 Stock Market Holiday List

The first market holiday in October falls on Friday, October 2, on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. The following two days, October 3 and October 4, are also listed as weekend holidays.

The market will then be closed on the second weekend of the month, with October 10 and October 11 marked as Saturday and Sunday holidays respectively.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Date Day Holiday

October 2, 2024

 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 3, 2024

 Saturday Weekend

October 4, 2024

 Sunday Weekend

October 10, 2024

 Saturday Weekend

October 11, 2024

 Sunday Weekend

October 17, 2024

 Saturday Weekend

October 18, 2024

 Sunday Weekend

October 20, 2024

 Tuesday Dussehra

October 24, 2024

 Saturday Weekend

October 25, 2024

 Sunday Weekend

October 31, 2024

 Saturday Weekend

Also Read : Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 1): Metals Climb, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Dussehra Market Holiday On October 20

The second festival-related closure listed in the October calendar is Dussehra on Tuesday, October 20.

The holiday comes after another weekend closure on October 17 and October 18. Trading will remain suspended on October 20 under the listed holiday schedule.

For investors following daily market movements, the Dussehra holiday is particularly relevant when planning transactions around the surrounding trading sessions.

Four Weekends Bring Nine Weekend Closures

Most of the October non-trading dates in the supplied calendar are Saturdays and Sundays. Weekend closures are listed for October 3-4, October 10-11, October 17-18 and October 24-25, while October 31 is also marked as a Saturday weekend holiday.

Along with these dates, October 2 and October 20 are the two other holidays listed for the month.

This makes it important for investors to check the trading calendar before scheduling market transactions, particularly when a planned activity falls close to a holiday or weekend.

What Investors Should Keep In Mind

The October calendar provides the dates on which trading is not scheduled according to the supplied stock market holiday list. Investors can use these dates to plan their trading activity around the month's non-trading sessions.

The calendar includes 11 listed holidays in total, covering national and festival holidays as well as Saturdays and Sundays. The next trading session after each closure will therefore depend on the regular market schedule following the respective holiday.

Also Read : October Financial Changes That Can Impact Your Wallet: UPI, ATM, FD, LPG, And NPS Rules

Frequently Asked Questions

How many non-trading days are there in October for the Indian stock market?

There are 11 non-trading days in October for the Indian stock market. These include Saturdays, Sundays, and specific festival holidays.

Which festival holidays will close the stock market in October?

The Indian stock market will be closed on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and on October 20 for Dussehra. These are the two festival-related closures listed.

Why is it important for investors to know about these market holidays?

Investors need to account for these dates as market activity will be suspended. This information is crucial for planning trading activities and transactions effectively.

When is the stock market closed for Dussehra in October?

The stock market will be closed on Tuesday, October 20, for the Dussehra holiday. Trading will remain suspended on this specific day.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stock Market Holidays October 2 Trading Holidays October Market Holidays October Stock Market Holidays Dusshera Market Holiday
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