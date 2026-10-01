Stock Market Holiday List October 2026: Check Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, And Weekend Closures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian stock market observes 11 non-trading days in October.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra are two key festival closures.

Nine weekend holidays also contribute to October's market breaks.

The Indian stock market will have multiple non-trading days in October 2026, with the calendar including Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and regular weekend holidays. Investors planning trades during the month will have to account for these dates, when market activity will remain suspended.

As per the supplied stock market holiday schedule, there are 11 non-trading days in October, including Saturdays and Sundays. The two festival-related closures listed for the month are October 2 and October 20.

October 2026 Stock Market Holiday List

The first market holiday in October falls on Friday, October 2, on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. The following two days, October 3 and October 4, are also listed as weekend holidays.

The market will then be closed on the second weekend of the month, with October 10 and October 11 marked as Saturday and Sunday holidays respectively.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Date Day Holiday October 2, 2024 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 3, 2024 Saturday Weekend October 4, 2024 Sunday Weekend October 10, 2024 Saturday Weekend October 11, 2024 Sunday Weekend October 17, 2024 Saturday Weekend October 18, 2024 Sunday Weekend October 20, 2024 Tuesday Dussehra October 24, 2024 Saturday Weekend October 25, 2024 Sunday Weekend October 31, 2024 Saturday Weekend

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Dussehra Market Holiday On October 20

The second festival-related closure listed in the October calendar is Dussehra on Tuesday, October 20.

The holiday comes after another weekend closure on October 17 and October 18. Trading will remain suspended on October 20 under the listed holiday schedule.

For investors following daily market movements, the Dussehra holiday is particularly relevant when planning transactions around the surrounding trading sessions.

Four Weekends Bring Nine Weekend Closures

Most of the October non-trading dates in the supplied calendar are Saturdays and Sundays. Weekend closures are listed for October 3-4, October 10-11, October 17-18 and October 24-25, while October 31 is also marked as a Saturday weekend holiday.

Along with these dates, October 2 and October 20 are the two other holidays listed for the month.

This makes it important for investors to check the trading calendar before scheduling market transactions, particularly when a planned activity falls close to a holiday or weekend.

What Investors Should Keep In Mind

The October calendar provides the dates on which trading is not scheduled according to the supplied stock market holiday list. Investors can use these dates to plan their trading activity around the month's non-trading sessions.

The calendar includes 11 listed holidays in total, covering national and festival holidays as well as Saturdays and Sundays. The next trading session after each closure will therefore depend on the regular market schedule following the respective holiday.

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