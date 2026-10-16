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English NewsBusinessStock Market Holiday Alert: Dussehra Break On Tuesday, 20 October, Plus Two Weekend Closures

Stock Market Holiday Alert: Dussehra Break On Tuesday, 20 October, Plus Two Weekend Closures

The only festival-related closure falling in the coming week is Dussehra, which the holiday list places on Tuesday October 20. Trading will remain suspended that day, according to the schedule.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian stock market faces multiple trading holidays next week.
  • Dussehra closes markets on Tuesday, October 20, for trading.
  • Weekend closures on October 18, 24 further impact trading.

Most investors build their week around the trading calendar without thinking much about it. Next week, it is worth a second look. With the festive season in full swing, the Indian stock market's October holiday list shows that the week of October 18 to 24 will not be a straight run of trading sessions.

A festival holiday falls on a weekday, and weekend closures sit on either side of it. For anyone who has been lining up trades, settlements or portfolio changes in advance, that is enough to change the plan.

Here is how the week shapes up, and where it sits in October's wider holiday calendar.

Stock Market Holiday For Dussehra: October 20

The only festival-related closure falling in the coming week is Dussehra, which the holiday list places on Tuesday October 20. Trading will remain suspended that day, according to the schedule.

The break comes straight after a weekend closure, with 17 and 18 October both listed as non-trading days. For investors tracking daily market movements, the list notes that the Dussehra holiday is particularly relevant when planning transactions around the surrounding sessions.

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Trading Holidays During October 18 To 24

Date Day Status
18 October Sunday Weekend closure
20 October Tuesday Dussehra holiday
24 October Saturday Weekend closure

No other closures are listed for the week. The closure on Saturday October 17, which falls tomorrow, is also on the list, as is Sunday October 27, the day after the week ends.

October's holiday count: 11 non-trading days

Seen across the whole month, the calendar lists 11 non-trading days in October 2026. Nine of them are Saturdays and Sundays: 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 and 31 October. The other two are festival-linked: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on Friday 2 October and Dussehra on Tuesday 20 October.

With today being October 17, six of those closures are still to come: 17, 18, 20, 24, 25 and 31 October.

The holiday list simply sets out the dates on which trading is not scheduled, and investors can use it to plan around them. It advises checking the trading calendar before scheduling transactions, particularly when a planned activity falls close to a holiday or weekend. The next trading session after each closure will follow the regular market schedule.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will the Indian stock market be open for a full week from October 18 to 24?

No, the week of October 18 to 24 will not have a straight run of trading sessions. A festival holiday and weekend closures will impact trading.

Which festival will cause a stock market holiday next week?

Trading will be suspended on Tuesday, October 20, due to the Dussehra holiday. This closure comes after a weekend, affecting transaction planning.

What are the other non-trading days during the week of October 18-24?

Besides the Dussehra holiday, Sunday, October 18, and Saturday, October 24, are also non-trading days due to weekend closures. No other closures are listed for this week.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stock Market Holidays Stock Market Holidays Next Week Dusshera Trading Holiday Stock Market Holidays October 18 To 24 Dussehra Stock Market Holiday
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