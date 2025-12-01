Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NSE, BSE Holiday List December 2025: Markets Shut For 9 Days, Check Complete Calendar

NSE, BSE Holiday List December 2025: Markets Shut For 9 Days, Check Complete Calendar

The sole non-weekend holiday falls on December 25, when both the NSE and BSE will remain closed on account of Christmas. This marks the final festive trading holiday of 2025. 

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the year draws to a close, investors are reviewing the December 2025 trading schedule to plan their portfolios and year-end strategies. The National Stock Exchange's official holiday calendar shows that December will have just one trading holiday apart from the regular weekend closures. In total, the Indian stock market will remain shut for nine days during the month.

The sole non-weekend holiday falls on December 25, when both the NSE and BSE will remain closed on account of Christmas. This marks the final festive trading holiday of 2025. 

With all four Saturdays and Sundays also being non-trading days, investors will have twenty-two trading sessions to navigate before the year wraps up. Therefore, investors must keep in mind the holiday schedule and plan their trades accordingly.

Stock Market Holidays In December

Date

Day

Holiday

 

December

6, 

2025

 

Saturday

 

 Weekend Holiday

 

December

7, 

2025

 

Sunday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

 

December

13,

2025

 

Saturday

 

 Weekend Holiday

December

14,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

December

20, 

2025

Saturday

Weekend Holiday

 

December

21,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

December

25,

 2025

 

Thursday

 

Christmas

 

December

27,

 2025

 

 

Saturday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

December

28, 

2025

 

Sunday

 

  Weekend  Holiday

Share Markets Open December With Gains

Indian equities began the new month on a strong note on Monday, with benchmark indices touching fresh all-time highs amid upbeat sentiment following India’s robust Q2 GDP growth of 8.2 per cent.

By 9:30 AM, the Sensex  gained 291 points (0.34 per cent) to reach 85,997, while the Nifty advanced 86 points (0.33 per cent) to 26,289. The broader market moved in tandem, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.28 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 climbing 0.58 per cent.

Market experts observed that despite benchmarks hitting fresh records, many retail portfolios continue to lag behind their September 2024 valuations. This divergence is attributed to the narrowness of the rally, with 330 stocks in the NSE 500 still below their September 2024 peaks.

Analysts believe the strong Q2 GDP figures, powered by manufacturing, services and final consumption expenditure, could continue to support market momentum.

 However, expectations of a rate cut at the upcoming RBI MPC meeting on Friday have softened, given the strength of the economic outlook.

As December unfolds, with only one festive holiday and several key macro indicators due, market participants remain watchful of liquidity trends, global signals and the crucial RBI policy review later in the week.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Stock Market Holidays December 25 Stock Market Holidays December December Trading Holidays Christmas Holiday
