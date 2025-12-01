NSE, BSE Holiday List December 2025: Markets Shut For 9 Days, Check Complete Calendar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the year draws to a close, investors are reviewing the December 2025 trading schedule to plan their portfolios and year-end strategies. The National Stock Exchange's official holiday calendar shows that December will have just one trading holiday apart from the regular weekend closures. In total, the Indian stock market will remain shut for nine days during the month.

The sole non-weekend holiday falls on December 25, when both the NSE and BSE will remain closed on account of Christmas. This marks the final festive trading holiday of 2025.

With all four Saturdays and Sundays also being non-trading days, investors will have twenty-two trading sessions to navigate before the year wraps up. Therefore, investors must keep in mind the holiday schedule and plan their trades accordingly.

Stock Market Holidays In December

Date Day Holiday December 6, 2025 Saturday Weekend Holiday December 7, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday December 13, 2025 Saturday Weekend Holiday December 14, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday December 20, 2025 Saturday Weekend Holiday December 21, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday December 25, 2025 Thursday Christmas December 27, 2025 Saturday Weekend Holiday December 28, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday

Share Markets Open December With Gains

Indian equities began the new month on a strong note on Monday, with benchmark indices touching fresh all-time highs amid upbeat sentiment following India’s robust Q2 GDP growth of 8.2 per cent.

By 9:30 AM, the Sensex gained 291 points (0.34 per cent) to reach 85,997, while the Nifty advanced 86 points (0.33 per cent) to 26,289. The broader market moved in tandem, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.28 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 climbing 0.58 per cent.

Market experts observed that despite benchmarks hitting fresh records, many retail portfolios continue to lag behind their September 2024 valuations. This divergence is attributed to the narrowness of the rally, with 330 stocks in the NSE 500 still below their September 2024 peaks.

Analysts believe the strong Q2 GDP figures, powered by manufacturing, services and final consumption expenditure, could continue to support market momentum.

However, expectations of a rate cut at the upcoming RBI MPC meeting on Friday have softened, given the strength of the economic outlook.

As December unfolds, with only one festive holiday and several key macro indicators due, market participants remain watchful of liquidity trends, global signals and the crucial RBI policy review later in the week.