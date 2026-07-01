Stock Markets Close Higher As Sensex Rises 443 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian Sensex, Nifty indices closed significantly higher on Wednesday.

Asian markets showed mixed trends; US stocks ended strong.

Foreign investors continued selling Indian equities for second day.

The Indian benchmark indices rose on Wednesday as the Sensex rose 443 points to close at 76,922 and the Nifty gained 140 points to close at 24,005 points at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Eternal, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports and Mahindra and Mahindra. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Titan, HDFC Bank, L&T, Infosys and Tata Steel.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.69 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Realty index rose 3.58 per cent and the Nifty IT index declined 2.01 per cent.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed With Positive Bias

Asian markets traded with a positive bias on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and Shanghai's SSE Composite moving higher, while South Korea's Kospi traded in the red. Markets in Hong Kong remained closed.

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Wall Street Ends Quarter On A Strong Note

US markets finished higher on Tuesday, extending gains at the end of their strongest quarter since 2020.

"Global cues remain constructive. Wall Street concluded its strongest quarter since 2020 on a firm footing, with the Dow Jones closing at a record 52,319, while a rally in semiconductor stocks lifted the Nasdaq by 1.5 per cent and the S&P 500 by 0.8 per cent," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.

He added, "Asian markets are trading with a positive bias, led by Japan's Nikkei, which climbed over 1.6 per cent to fresh record highs on AI-driven technology optimism."

FIIs Continue To Offload Indian Equities

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 2,556.75 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Brent Crude Edges Higher

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.40 per cent to USD 73.24 per barrel.

Sensex, Nifty End Lower

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday.

The Sensex fell 249.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, to close at 76,478.67, while the Nifty declined 80.50 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 23,865.75.

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