Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessStock Markets Close Higher As Sensex Rises 443 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Stock Markets Close Higher As Sensex Rises 443 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.69 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Realty index rose 3.58 per cent and the Nifty IT index declined 2.01 per cent.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian Sensex, Nifty indices closed significantly higher on Wednesday.
  • Asian markets showed mixed trends; US stocks ended strong.
  • Foreign investors continued selling Indian equities for second day.

The Indian benchmark indices rose on Wednesday as the Sensex rose 443 points to close at 76,922 and the Nifty gained 140 points to close at 24,005 points at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Eternal, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports and Mahindra and Mahindra. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Titan, HDFC Bank, L&T, Infosys and Tata Steel.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.69 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Realty index rose 3.58 per cent and the Nifty IT index declined 2.01 per cent.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed With Positive Bias

Asian markets traded with a positive bias on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and Shanghai's SSE Composite moving higher, while South Korea's Kospi traded in the red. Markets in Hong Kong remained closed.

ALSO READ: Gold Silver Rate Today (July 1): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Wall Street Ends Quarter On A Strong Note

US markets finished higher on Tuesday, extending gains at the end of their strongest quarter since 2020.

"Global cues remain constructive. Wall Street concluded its strongest quarter since 2020 on a firm footing, with the Dow Jones closing at a record 52,319, while a rally in semiconductor stocks lifted the Nasdaq by 1.5 per cent and the S&P 500 by 0.8 per cent," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.

He added, "Asian markets are trading with a positive bias, led by Japan's Nikkei, which climbed over 1.6 per cent to fresh record highs on AI-driven technology optimism."

FIIs Continue To Offload Indian Equities

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 2,556.75 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Brent Crude Edges Higher

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.40 per cent to USD 73.24 per barrel.

Sensex, Nifty End Lower

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday.

The Sensex fell 249.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, to close at 76,478.67, while the Nifty declined 80.50 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 23,865.75.

ALSO READ: UAE Changes Visa-On-Arrival Rules For Indians: Who Can Still Enter Without A Pre-Approved Visa?

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian benchmark indices perform on Wednesday?

On Wednesday, the Sensex rose by 443 points to close at 76,922, and the Nifty gained 140 points, finishing at 24,005.

What was the activity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) recently?

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, offloading Indian equities worth Rs 2,556.75 crore on Tuesday.

How did other global markets fare on Wednesday and Tuesday?

Asian markets traded with a positive bias on Wednesday. US markets finished higher on Tuesday, extending gains at the end of their strongest quarter since 2020.

How did Indian benchmark indices perform on Tuesday?

On Tuesday, Indian benchmark indices ended lower. The Sensex fell 249.70 points, and the Nifty declined 80.50 points.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 Jul 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Breaking News Nifty ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Stock Markets Close Higher As Sensex Rises 443 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
Stock Markets Close Higher As Sensex Rises 443 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
Business
Gold Silver Rate Today (July 1): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (July 1): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Business
UAE Changes Visa-On-Arrival Rules For Indians: Who Can Still Enter Without A Pre-Approved Visa?
Big UAE Visa Rule Change For Indians: Are You Still Eligible For Visa-On-Arrival?
Business
GST Collections Jump 13.9% To Rs 1.94 Lakh Crore In June On Strong Import Growth
GST Collections Near Rs 2 Lakh Crore Again As Import Revenue Jumps
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Temple Donation case: Akhilesh Yadav Says ‘Lord Ram Made Me a Medium’ to Raise the Issue
Donation Case: Accused Questioned Over Ram Temple Fund Theft
Investigation: ED Likely to Join Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
Political Attack: AAP Questions Amit Shah Over Ram Temple Visit
Investigation: Major Breakthrough in Ram Temple Donation Theft Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget