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English NewsBusinessDalal Street Closes Lower As Sensex Declines Over 200 Points, Nifty Tests 24,400

Dalal Street Closes Lower As Sensex Declines Over 200 Points, Nifty Tests 24,400

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 03:32 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices closed lower on Tuesday as the Sensex closed 206 points lower at 78,078 and the Nifty closed 76 points lower at 24,353 around 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex started the session above 78,400, climbing more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell over 24,450, inching up close to 30 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Asian Markets Under Pressure

Most equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded lower in early deals on Tuesday, with South Korea leading regional losses despite continued strength on Wall Street.

South Korea's Kospi was the worst-performing major index, dropping nearly 5 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 declined around 0.9 per cent. The weakness reflected profit booking across regional markets even as US equities continued their record-setting run.

Samsung Falls Despite Record Preliminary Profit

Samsung Electronics came under selling pressure after releasing its preliminary financial results.

The technology giant's shares fell around 7 per cent despite reporting a record preliminary operating profit of 89.4 trillion won. The decline indicated that investors may have already priced in the strong earnings or remained cautious about the company's forward outlook.

ALSO READ: India's Economy Faces Fresh Headwinds. Manufacturing Is One Bright Spot

Wall Street Continues Record-Breaking Rally

US equities closed higher on Monday, extending their recent gains and providing support to overall global risk sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at a fresh record high, rising 0.29 per cent. The S&P 500 gained 0.72 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.12 per cent.

The rally reflected continued optimism surrounding corporate earnings and sustained investor interest in technology stocks.

Crude Oil Edges Higher

Oil prices moved modestly higher as traders assessed the balance between improving global supply and demand expectations.

Brent crude futures traded around $72.33 per barrel in early deals, extending gains from the previous session.

Although crude remains well below the highs recorded earlier this year, movements in energy prices continue to be monitored for their potential impact on inflation and corporate margins.

Gold, Silver Trade Lower

Precious metals edged lower in early Tuesday trade as investors shifted towards risk assets.

Gold futures slipped around 0.3 per cent, while silver futures declined approximately 0.6 per cent.

ALSO READ: E20 Fuel Row Deepens: Govt May Delay E25 Petrol Rollout Amid Mileage, Engine Concerns

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
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