Dalal Street Witnesses Significant Losses As Sensex Falls Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Tests 25,500

HomeBusinessDalal Street Witnesses Significant Losses As Sensex Falls Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Tests 25,500

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the laggards were stocks such as Infosys, Kwality Walls, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Titan and Bajaj Finserv.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 03:49 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices closed lower on Thursday as the Sensex fell 1,236.11 points to close at 82,498.14 and the Nifty declined 365 points to end at 25,454.35 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the laggards were stocks such as Infosys, Kwality Walls, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Titan and Bajaj Finserv.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 50 declined 1.63 per cent and volatility remained very high. Sectorally, Nifty Realty index tumbled 2.56 per cent.

Previously, during the morning session, the BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 83,850, climbing more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading today around 25,850, inching up almost 30 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Global Markets 

In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi advanced 3 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed nearly 1 per cent. Trading in Hong Kong and mainland China was suspended owing to the Lunar New Year holidays. US markets settled in positive territory in overnight trading on Wednesday.

FIIs, DIIs Remain Net Buyers

Foreign institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 1,154.34 crore on Wednesday. Domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers, acquiring stocks valued at Rs 440.34 crore, according to exchange data.

Oil Prices Edge Up

Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, increased 0.37 per cent to USD 70.61 per barrel.

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Sensex Stock Markets Breaking News Closing Bell Nifty ABP Live
