The Sensex jumped over 1,216 points to settle above 78,061, and the Nifty rose more than 372 points to close trade at 24,215.40.
Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Jumps Over 1,200 Points, Nifty Tests 24,200
The uptick in markets reflects improving investor sentiment amid expectations that geopolitical tensions may ease following renewed diplomatic signals between the United States and Iran.
- Indian stock markets surged as Sensex gained over 1,200 points.
- Easing US-Iran tensions boosted investor sentiment and market direction.
- Top gainers included InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, and TCS.
The Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday as the Sensex jumped over 1,216 points to settle above 78,061 and the Nifty rose more than 372 points to close trade at 24,215.40 at 3:30 PM.
In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as IndiGo, Eternal, PowerGrid, TechMahindra and TCS. MEanwhile the laggards included stocks like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 jumped 2.38 per cent as volatility remained high. Sectorally, the Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 2.91 per cent.
Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex opened the session around 78,200, rallying more than 1,300 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading above 24,200, climbing almost 400 points, as of 9:15 AM.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Wednesday?
What is driving the improvement in investor sentiment?
Investor sentiment is improving due to expectations that geopolitical tensions may ease following renewed diplomatic signals between the United States and Iran.
Which stocks were among the top gainers in early trade?
Top gainers included InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Eternal, Larsen & Toubro, and Bajaj Finance.
What was the impact of US-Iran tensions on oil prices and markets earlier this week?
Tensions pushed crude prices above $100 per barrel, triggering a sell-off in global equities due to concerns over oil export blockades and disruptions.
What was the net flow from institutional investors on Monday?
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 1,983.18 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 2,432.30 crore.