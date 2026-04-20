Stock Markets End Marginally Higher, Sensex Gains Over 26 Points, Nifty Tests 24,400

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian indices closed higher; Sensex gained 26, Nifty 11 points.

West Asia tensions escalated amid US-Iran actions, impacting oil routes.

Foreign investors became net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 683 crore.

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher today as the Sensex rose over 26 points to close trade at 78,520 and the Nifty ended more than 11 points higher to close at 24,364 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the morning session, the BSE Sensex started trading near 78,400, slipping almost 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 inched lower by 16 points to trade around 24,340, around 9:15 AM.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap 250 declined 0.56 per cent as volatility remained high and the Nifty 100 gained 0.6 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Media index jumped 0.90 per cent and the Nifty IT and Nifty Chemicals index declined 0.70 per cent.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Trent, State Bank of India, Asian Paints and NTPC. Meanwhile, the laggards included Maruti, TCS, Reliance, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel.

West Asia Tensions Resurface

Geopolitical concerns have returned to the forefront after fresh developments in the Gulf region heightened uncertainty.

Tensions escalated following reports of a US action involving an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel, with Iran said to have responded by targeting commercial movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.

The situation has been further complicated by a fragile ceasefire nearing expiry, with both sides adopting a more rigid stance. Iran has also signalled hesitation towards fresh talks.

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which handles a significant share of global oil shipments, remain a key risk for markets.

FIIs Turn Into Buyers

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Friday, purchasing equities worth Rs 683.20 crore, according to exchange data.

In the previous session, the Sensex rose 504.86 points, or 0.65 per cent, to close at 78,493.54. The Nifty gained 156.80 points, or 0.65 per cent, to settle at 24,353.55.

Market participants are expected to track three key drivers this week, developments in the US-Iran conflict, movements in crude oil prices, and the ongoing corporate earnings season.

Analysts said geopolitical developments will remain a crucial monitorable, given their direct impact on oil prices and overall market sentiment.

Earnings Season Gathers Pace

Attention is also turning to Q4 FY26 earnings, with several major companies set to announce results in the coming days.

Among those that have already reported, HDFC Bank posted an 8.04 per cent rise in March quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 20,350.76 crore. ICICI Bank reported a 9.28 per cent increase to Rs 14,755 crore, supported by a decline in provisioning.

Investors will now track results from HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Havells, IndusInd Bank and Shriram Finance for further cues.

Last Week’s Rally Supports Sentiment

Domestic markets ended the previous week on a positive note, with the Sensex gaining 943.29 points, or 1.21 per cent, and the Nifty rising 302.95 points, or 1.25 per cent.

Analysts noted that stability in crude oil prices and clarity on geopolitical developments could lend further support to equities.

Oil and Hormuz disruptions remain central concern

Oil market developments continue to be a key concern. After recent disruptions, there were brief signs of easing when Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz for commercial traffic.

However, renewed tensions have clouded the outlook again, with Tehran reportedly shutting the route, citing violations by the United States.

With the waterway carrying nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies, any prolonged disruption could have significant implications for inflation, currency stability and overall market sentiment.