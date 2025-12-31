Dalal Street Bids 2025 Goodbye With Cheer as Sensex Ends at 85,219, Nifty Tests 26,200

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed significant gains on Wednesday as the Sensex closed at 85,219.74 rising over 544 points and the Nifty settled at 26,136.35 gining more than 197 points.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, the top gainers included stocks such as Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Reliance, Titan and Axis Bank. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like ICICI Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and TechMahindra.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap 250 jumped 1.41 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Oil & Gas index gained 2.66 per cent.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex started trading near 84,900, rallying nearly 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell near 25,970, jumping more than 50 points, around 9:15 AM.

Global Markets

Equity markets across Asia closed in the red, with South Korea’s Kospi, China’s Shanghai SSE Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index all quoting lower. The weak trend mirrored overnight cues from the United States, where markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Foreign Investors

On the domestic front, foreign investors remained net sellers. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,844.02 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided support to the market, purchasing shares worth Rs 6,159.81 crore.

Oil Prices

In the commodities market, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, edged lower by 0.10 per cent to USD 61.27 per barrel, adding to the cautious sentiment.