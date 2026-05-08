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HomeBusinessDalal Street Closes In Red Over US-Iran Tensions, Sensex Fell 500 Points, Nifty Tests 24,100

Dalal Street Closes In Red Over US-Iran Tensions, Sensex Fell 500 Points, Nifty Tests 24,100

The latest developments once again raised fears of disruptions to global energy supplies through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, which is a key route for global crude shipments.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 08 May 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian markets opened lower amid US-Iran tensions.
  • Geopolitical uncertainty dampened investor sentiment globally.
  • Crude oil prices rose, impacting inflation risks.

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed a decline as the Sensex fell 500 points to settle at 77,344 and the Nifty declined over 161 points 24,164 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stock such as Titan, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Infosys and HCLTech. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Bharat Electronics, ITC, Maruti, TCS and Eternal.

In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 declined 0.60 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap rose 0.22 per cent as volatility increased.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex was down 463.23 points, or 0.60 per cent, at 77,381.29, while the NSE Nifty50 declined 125.15 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 24,201.85.

Indian markets opened in the red on Friday as renewed tensions between the United States and Iran near the Strait of Hormuz dampened investor sentiment and revived concerns over prolonged instability in West Asia.

The latest developments once again raised fears of disruptions to global energy supplies through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude shipments.

Fresh US-Iran Tensions Rattle Investors

Investor sentiment remained under pressure after reports of fresh exchanges between the US and Iran emerged despite an existing month-long truce.

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Iran accused the United States of violating the ceasefire agreement, while Washington maintained that recent military action was retaliatory after Iranian forces allegedly fired at American naval vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iranian authorities also alleged that US forces targeted oil tankers and civilian areas near the strategic waterway.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire agreement remained in place and added that Washington was awaiting Tehran’s response to a revised peace proposal.

Asian Markets Trade Lower

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded lower in early deals on Friday as geopolitical uncertainty weakened global risk appetite.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.63 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.85 per cent.

Investors remained cautious amid concerns that a prolonged conflict could impact global growth and inflation trends.

Wall Street Ends In The Red

US markets closed lower overnight as investors assessed mixed signals surrounding the US-Iran situation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.63 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.38 per cent.

The Nasdaq Composite also ended marginally lower, shedding 0.13 per cent.

The weakness reflected uncertainty over whether diplomatic efforts would move forward or tensions in West Asia would escalate further.

Brent Crude Stays Above $101

Crude oil prices continued to climb as hopes for a near-term resolution weakened.

Brent crude rose 1.43 per cent to trade above $101 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange amid concerns over possible supply disruptions.

Higher oil prices remain a major risk for India because of their impact on inflation, the rupee and overall macroeconomic stability.

Gold, Silver Gain On Safe-Haven Demand

Precious metals also moved higher as investors shifted towards safer assets.

Both gold and silver futures gained 0.41 per cent in early trade amid renewed safe-haven buying.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Indian markets open in the red on Friday?

Indian markets opened lower due to renewed tensions between the US and Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, dampening investor sentiment.

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important route for global crude shipments. Concerns over its stability can disrupt global energy supplies.

How did other global markets perform?

Asian markets traded lower, with Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi declining. US markets also closed in the red overnight.

What is the current trend for Brent crude oil prices?

Brent crude oil prices are trading above $101 per barrel, driven by concerns over possible supply disruptions due to geopolitical uncertainty.

Why are gold and silver prices rising?

Gold and silver futures are gaining due to increased safe-haven demand as investors seek to shift towards less risky assets amid market uncertainty.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
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