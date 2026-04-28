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HomeBusinessStock Markets Decline As Sensex Falls Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Stock Markets Decline As Sensex Falls Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Analysts say any fresh escalation or delay in diplomatic progress could trigger renewed volatility in equity markets.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower amid global concerns.
  • US-Iran tensions and Strait of Hormuz disruptions caused caution.
  • Gold, silver rose modestly on safe-haven buying amid uncertainty.

The Indian benchmark indices declined as the Sensex fell over 336 points to settle at 76,967 and the Nifty fell 97 points to close trade at 23,995 at 3:30 PM.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex opened the session near 77,100, tanking more than 150 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell around 24k, taking a hit of a little over 60 points, as of 9:15 AM.

US-Iran Tensions Keep Investors On Edge

Persistent uncertainty over US-Iran negotiations and the continued disruption at the Strait of Hormuz are keeping investors cautious, with concerns over energy supply weighing on market sentiment.

Analysts say any fresh escalation or delay in diplomatic progress could trigger renewed volatility in equity markets.

Gold, Silver Gain On Safe-Haven Buying

Precious metals edged higher in early trade as investors continued to hedge against geopolitical uncertainty.

Gold and silver prices rose modestly, supported by safe-haven demand, although gains were capped by firm bond yields and elevated oil prices.

Global Markets Give Mixed Signals 

Asian markets traded on a mixed note amid cautious sentiment ahead of key central bank decisions.

Investors are closely watching the Bank of Japan’s policy outcome, along with upcoming decisions from the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks.

Overnight, Wall Street indices ended marginally higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq touching fresh highs, though gains remained limited.

Crude Oil Holds Near $108

Brent crude continued to hover near $107-108 per barrel, reflecting ongoing supply concerns linked to tensions in West Asia.

For India, elevated oil prices remain a key macroeconomic risk, with potential implications for inflation, the rupee, and corporate margins.

Domestic Markets Ended Monday Higher

The cautious start comes after domestic benchmark indices posted solid gains on Monday, snapping a three-day losing streak.

The Sensex climbed 639.42 points, or 0.83 per cent, to settle at 77,303.63, while the Nifty rose 194.75 points, or 0.81 per cent, to close at 24,092.70, aided by strong buying in select heavyweights.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform today?

The Sensex fell over 336 points to settle at 76,967, and the Nifty dropped 97 points to close at 23,995.

What is causing investor caution in the market?

Uncertainty over US-Iran negotiations and disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz are making investors cautious due to energy supply concerns.

Why are gold and silver prices rising?

Gold and silver are gaining modestly due to safe-haven buying as investors hedge against geopolitical uncertainty.

What is the current price of Brent crude oil?

Brent crude is hovering near $107-108 per barrel, reflecting ongoing supply concerns related to tensions in West Asia.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Markets Breaking News Closing Bell Nifty ABP Live
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