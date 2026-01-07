Dalal Street Ends Marginally Lower, Sensex Closes At 84,970, Nifty Tests 26,250

The Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday as the Sensex fell over 92 points to close trade at 84,970.90 and the Nifty ended lower by more than 37 points to close at 26,140.75.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Titan, HCLTech, TechMahindra, Infosys and Sun Pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, tha laggards included stocks like ITC, Ultra Cement, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports and NTPC.

Previously, during the morning session, the BSE Sensex crashed more than 150 points and touched 84,911, while the NSE Nifty50 stood a little above 26,100, falling over 50 points.

Geopolitical Worries Cap Risk Appetite

Escalating geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns over tariffs have prompted profit-booking at higher levels, keeping investor risk appetite restrained. As a result, markets are likely to remain largely range-bound, with stock-specific and sector-driven movements taking precedence over any broad-based directional trend, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm.

Mixed Cues From Global Markets

Asian markets presented a mixed picture, with South Korea’s Kospi index and Shanghai’s SSE Composite index trading higher, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index quoted lower. US markets ended higher on Tuesday.

Oil Prices Ease

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.87 per cent to USD 60.17 per barrel.