Dalal Street Ends In Green As Sensex Closes Above 83,400, Nifty Tests 25,700

Dalal Street Ends In Green As Sensex Closes Above 83,400, Nifty Tests 25,700

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 03:35 PM (IST)

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Tuesday as the Sensex rose over 170 points to end trade above 83,400 and the Nifty closed more than 33 points higher at 25,715 at 3:30 PM.

In Asian trade, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined by nearly 1 per cent. Markets in China, Hong Kong and South Korea remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. The US equities market was also shut on Monday due to Presidents' Day.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 972.13 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,666.98 crore. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.41 per cent to USD 68.37 per barrel.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
