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HomeBusinessDalal Street Witnesses Crash As Sensex Tumbles Over 900 Points, Nifty Ends At 23,897

Dalal Street Witnesses Crash As Sensex Tumbles Over 900 Points, Nifty Ends At 23,897

Investor sentiment continued to be fragile amid continued uncertainty in West Asia, with little progress in negotiations between the United States and Iran.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian stock markets fell sharply Friday; Sensex dropped 980 points.
  • Global markets react to US-Iran tensions and Lebanon-Israel ceasefire.
  • Crude oil stays above $100/barrel; gold and silver prices slip.

The Indian benchmark indices crashed on Friday as the Sensex tumbled over 980 points to settle at 76,681 and the Nifty fell 275 points to close trade at 23,897 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Trent, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Tata Steel, Axis Bank and Maruti.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex began the session with a loss of more than 200 points, testing 77,450, while the NSE Nifty50 opened the day around 24,130, taking a hit of nearly 40 points, as of 9:15 AM.

US-Iran Deadlock Keeps Markets On Edge

Investor sentiment remains fragile amid continued uncertainty in West Asia, with little progress in negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Concerns are intensifying that prolonged tensions could disrupt the Strait of Hormuz—a critical global energy corridor—for an extended period. Such a scenario could keep oil prices elevated and sustain pressure on inflation expectations.

Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Extension Offers Relief

Markets drew some comfort from the extension of the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

Both sides have agreed to prolong the truce by three weeks following high-level discussions with US officials, providing a degree of stability in the region even as broader geopolitical risks persist.

Asian Markets Mixed; Nikkei Gains

Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region showed a mixed trend in early trade.

South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.22 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.45 per cent. In contrast, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.55 per cent after data showed core inflation picked up to 1.8 per cent in March, its first acceleration in five months.

Crude Oil Above $100, Gold Slips

Crude oil prices remained elevated, with Brent trading above the $100-per-barrel mark.

The ongoing blockade in the Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt supply flows, pushing prices higher. Brent crude futures were last seen around $107 per barrel, up 1.44 per cent. Persistently high oil prices remain a concern for India due to their impact on inflation, currency stability, and corporate margins.

Precious metals, however, edged lower. Gold and silver futures declined 0.34 per cent and 0.42 per cent, respectively, as rising US bond yields and firm oil prices reduced the appeal of safe-haven assets.

Q4 Earnings In Focus

Investors are also closely tracking the March quarter earnings season, which is expected to drive stock-specific movement.

Corporate results and management commentary will likely shape sectoral trends and influence the broader market direction in the near term.

Outlook: Range-Bound With Cautious Undertone

Markets are expected to remain range-bound with a cautious bias, as investors weigh mixed global signals against persistent geopolitical risks.

Key triggers to monitor include developments in the US-Iran situation, movements in crude oil prices, and corporate earnings announcements. While selective buying may emerge, elevated uncertainty is likely to keep overall sentiment subdued.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the Indian benchmark indices to crash on Friday?

The Indian benchmark indices crashed on Friday due to a combination of factors, including ongoing uncertainty in West Asia stemming from the US-Iran deadlock. This geopolitical tension has kept investor sentiment fragile.

How is the US-Iran deadlock affecting global markets?

The US-Iran deadlock is keeping markets on edge as there is little progress in negotiations. Concerns are rising that prolonged tensions could disrupt the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy corridor, potentially leading to elevated oil prices and sustained pressure on inflation.

What was the trend in Asian markets?

Asian markets showed a mixed trend. While South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined, Japan's Nikkei 225 saw a rise after inflation data showed an acceleration in March.

Why are crude oil prices elevated?

Crude oil prices are elevated, with Brent trading above $100 per barrel, due to ongoing disruptions in supply flows. The Strait of Hormuz blockade is a significant factor contributing to these high prices.

What is the outlook for the Indian markets?

The Indian markets are expected to remain range-bound with a cautious undertone. Investors will be monitoring developments in the US-Iran situation, crude oil prices, and corporate earnings announcements.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Iran-US War Breaking News Nifty ABP Live
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