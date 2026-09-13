Stock Market Closed Tomorrow: Investors, Here’s Why NSE And BSE Will Not Trade On September 14

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian stock markets close Monday, September 14 for holiday.

All major trading segments closed for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The closure follows five consecutive weeks of equity declines.

If you were planning to check your portfolio or place a trade on Monday, there is one important date to keep in mind: the Indian stock market will remain closed tomorrow, September 14, 2026, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The NSE and BSE will not conduct regular equity trading on Monday, giving investors a one-day break after a difficult week for Indian equities. Trading is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, September 15.

The September 14 closure is listed as a trading holiday in the 2026 calendars of the stock exchanges.

Why Are NSE And BSE Closed Tomorrow?

September 14 has been declared a market holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi.

For investors, this means there will be no trading in the equity and equity derivatives segments on Monday. Currency derivatives and the NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will also remain closed, according to the holiday schedule.

The commodity derivatives and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segments will have different timings, with trading remaining closed during the first half and resuming in the evening.

The NSE's official 2026 calendar lists September 14 as the year's Ganesh Chaturthi trading holiday.

Also Read : Bank Holiday Tomorrow, Sep 14: Check If Your City’s Bank Branches Are Closed For Ganesh Chaturthi

Stock Market Closed Tomorrow: What Should Investors Know?

A market holiday does not mean investors need to take any action on their existing investments.

However, anyone planning to buy or sell shares should factor the closure into their trading plans. Orders that depend on the market being open cannot be executed in the regular equity market while the exchanges are shut.

For long-term investors, the one-day closure is unlikely to change the broader investment strategy. But for people tracking short-term price movements, Monday's developments in global markets and other cues may become relevant when domestic trading resumes on Tuesday.

Indian Markets End Fifth Straight Week Lower

The holiday comes after another challenging week for domestic equities.

The benchmark indices extended their losing streak to a fifth consecutive week, with global factors continuing to weigh on market sentiment.

The Nifty 50 fell more than 2 per cent to close at 23,398, while the Sensex declined nearly 2.27 per cent to end at 74,781.

Crude oil prices and the US 10-year Treasury yield remained among the key factors influencing investor sentiment during the week.

With Indian markets shut on Monday, investors will return to trading on Tuesday with the latest global developments already reflected in overseas markets.

Is September 14 The Only Stock Market Holiday This Month?

Yes. September 14 is the only scheduled stock market holiday in September 2026, according to the NSE's 2026 holiday calendar.

That means investors should not expect another scheduled weekday closure for the domestic equity market this month.

The next market holiday after Ganesh Chaturthi is October 2, Friday, for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

October will have another trading holiday on October 20, Tuesday, for Dussehra.

Stock Market Holiday Calendar: What Comes After September?

Investors have several more scheduled market holidays to keep in mind during the final months of 2026:

Date Day Occasion October 2, 2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 20, 2026 Tuesday Dussehra November 10, 2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada November 24, 2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev December 25, 2026 Friday Christmas

The NSE has also listed November 8, 2026, as a trading holiday for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, with a special Muhurat Trading session scheduled for that day. The exchange has said the timings for the special session will be notified separately.

Also Read : Credit Cards, UPI And Instant Loans Changed Spending: Should We Bring Back 80s Money Habits?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Puja Timing In Delhi

Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on September 14 this year.

For New Delhi, the Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Muhurat is expected to fall between 11:02 AM and 1:31 PM on Monday.

For stock market investors, however, the key takeaway remains straightforward: NSE and BSE will remain closed for regular equity trading tomorrow, September 14, and trading will resume on Tuesday, September 15.