Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessStates Like Bihar, Maharashtra, WB To Face Higher Impact From GST Revenue Loss

States Like Bihar, Maharashtra, WB To Face Higher Impact From GST Revenue Loss

Additionally, the forthcoming introduction of the new CPI series with a 2024 base year will be an important development to watch, as it may influence the estimated impact of the GST changes.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The net revenue shortfall from GST rationalisation is estimated at 0.1 per cent of GDP for this fiscal year, to be cushioned by the higher RBI dividend transfer, a report said on Friday, adding that the GST rationalisation is a timely and positive step to support economic momentum, particularly amid persistent external headwinds.

By increasing disposable income, it is expected to stimulate private consumption while simultaneously easing inflationary pressures.

"We estimate that GST rationalisation could lower CPI inflation by 70-90 bps annually under the current CPI basket, assuming the pass-through to the consumers,” said the CareEdge Ratings report.

Additionally, the forthcoming introduction of the new CPI series with a 2024 base year will be an important development to watch, as it may influence the estimated impact of the GST changes.

“A sustained recovery in private consumption will be critical — not only for reviving the private capex cycle in a meaningful way but also for supporting export-oriented sectors that risk losing market share amidst ongoing trade tensions,” the report mentioned.

The government estimates an annual shortfall of Rs 48,000 crore on account of the GST rationalisation.

“Based on certain assumptions, we estimate the net revenue foregone due to GST rate changes at around 0.4 per cent of GDP at the general government level, on an annual basis.

“While the GST rationalisation is expected to result in some revenue loss, it is also expected to boost the buoyancy in tax collections. Since the changes are to be rolled out from September, the estimated impact for the current fiscal year is estimated to be roughly at 0.1 per cent of GDP each for the Centre as well as the states,” the report said.

The impact on state finances is projected to be slightly higher, reflecting both changes in the GST collections of the states as well as the transfers from the Centre’s divisible tax pool. States such as Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana and West Bengal are seen to have a higher share of GST in their own tax revenue.

On the expenditure front, the government has front-loaded capex, already meeting 31 per cent of its annual budgeted target compared to 23.5 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 05 Sep 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra GST GST Revenue BIHAR
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin Over Xi Meeting
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin
Entertainment
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Cities
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Cities
No Respite For Delhiites As IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers Amid Flood, Waterlogging Woes
No Respite For Delhiites As IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers Amid Flood, Waterlogging Woes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget