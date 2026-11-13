SpiceJet Gets December 7 Deadline To File Results, BSE Warns Of Share Trading Suspension

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SpiceJet faces share trading suspension over delayed financial results.

Must file pending results by December 7, citing audit delays.

Airline's market share plunged, facing severe cash crunch.

A sharp decline in its share of India's domestic aviation market, grounded aircraft and mounting financial pressure have left SpiceJet with another challenge: bringing its delayed financial disclosures up to date. The airline has now committed to filing its pending results by December 7, after the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) warned that trading in its shares could be suspended if the company failed to meet the deadline.

The proposed action by the exchange relates to SpiceJet's failure to submit its financial results for the March and June quarters. If the airline does not meet the listing requirements to BSE's satisfaction by December 7, the suspension is scheduled to take effect from December 10, reported Reuters.

The development comes as the carrier explores ways to raise additional funds. Its board is due to meet on November 18 to consider issuing shares, debt securities or other financial instruments.

SpiceJet's Market Share Falls From 15% To 0.6%

SpiceJet's position in India's aviation market has weakened considerably over the past few years. Its share of domestic passenger traffic has fallen to 0.6% from nearly 15% in 2019, reflecting the extent of the difficulties faced by the airline.

A cash crunch has affected its ability to maintain operations, prompting it to cut flights and ground aircraft. The airline has also delayed salary payments to several pilots and has sought government-backed financing to manage its financial requirements.

The competitive landscape has become increasingly difficult, with IndiGo and the Air India group together accounting for more than 90% of India's domestic passenger market in September.

SpiceJet's difficulties have also been compounded by the conflict in West Asia. Higher aviation fuel prices and restrictions on airspace access have added to the pressure on its operations.

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Why BSE Has Threatened To Suspend SpiceJet Shares

The BSE's warning follows SpiceJet's failure to file financial statements for two reporting periods: the March and June quarters.

In a notice issued on Monday, the exchange said trading in the airline's shares would be suspended from December 10 if the outstanding disclosures were not submitted. However, the proposed action will not go ahead if SpiceJet meets the exchange's requirements by December 7.

The airline has attributed the delay to the time taken to complete its audit. A spokesperson told Reuters that the audit process had taken longer than expected, pushing back the filing of results. The spokesperson did not elaborate on the reasons for the delay.

The exchange has also outlined the implications for the company's controlling shareholders if trading is suspended. Their shareholdings, along with other securities held in their electronic securities accounts, would be frozen during the suspension.

Ajay Singh Holds 12% Stake In SpiceJet

The proposed action could also affect the shareholdings of SpiceJet's promoter group.

Chairman and managing director Ajay Singh is among the airline's controlling shareholders. The company's latest available shareholding disclosure shows that Singh held a 12% personal stake as of March 31, while the broader group of controlling shareholders collectively owned 24.2%.

Singh did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the BSE notice.

Airline Last Reported Rs 262 Crore Quarterly Loss

SpiceJet's latest available financial results date back to February. For the October-December 2025 quarter, the airline reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.62 billion ($27.8 million).

The latest delay is also significant in the context of Indian stock market disclosure requirements. Companies are generally required to publish quarterly financial results within 45 days of the end of each quarter, except for the final quarter of the financial year. Audited annual results must be submitted within 60 days of the financial year-end.

Separately, SpiceJet has received an extension from the Registrar of Companies to hold its annual shareholder meeting for the financial year ended March 2026. The meeting can now be convened by December 31.

Under Indian law, companies must present their audited annual financial statements at their annual shareholder meetings.

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SpiceJet Board To Consider Capital Raising Options

Alongside efforts to complete its pending disclosures, the airline is looking at fresh fundraising to address its financial requirements.

SpiceJet said its board would meet on November 18 to consider raising capital through the issuance of shares, debt securities or other financial instruments.

The proposed fundraising comes as the airline attempts to manage its cash constraints and stabilise its operations.

For now, the immediate deadline is December 7. Filing the outstanding results by then, and satisfying the BSE's requirements, will determine whether trading in SpiceJet shares can continue without the proposed suspension.