LIVE: Silver Prices Hit Record High Today (Jan 13), Check 1-Gram & 1-Kg Rates in Your City

Check the latest silver price on January 13, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 04:29 PM (IST)

Silver Prices Today Jan 13 2026: Silver futures jumped to a new record of Rs 2,72,202 per kg on Tuesday, following strong global trends, as concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s policy stance and rising tensions in Iran boosted safe-haven demand.

Silver Prices Climb Sharply Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Policy Concerns

Over the last two trading sessions, silver prices have jumped Rs 19,477, or 7.7 per cent, from Rs 2,52,725 per kg on Friday, tracking firm global trends and heightened safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions and Federal Reserve policy uncertainty.

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, traders are closely monitoring the escalating situation in Iran and the ongoing criminal probe into US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over a building renovation project, which has added pressure on the Fed to consider interest rate cuts. Market participants are also awaiting upcoming US inflation data for further cues on the central bank’s policy direction.

Adding to market jitters, President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran and warned of possible military action as protests intensified. Strong inflows into exchange-traded products and a rush for portfolio diversification have helped both metals reach fresh record levels, Kalantri said.

Also Read- LIVE Gold Price Update (Jan 13): 22K & 24K and 18K Rates Jump Across Cities

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 13

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 292 292,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Indore 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 292 292,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 292 292,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Salem 292 292,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 292 292,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 292 292,000
Silver Rate in Patna 275 275,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused silver futures to reach a new record high on Jan 13, 2026?

Silver futures jumped due to strong global trends, concerns about the US Federal Reserve's policy, and rising tensions in Iran, which boosted safe-haven demand.

How much have silver prices increased in the last two trading sessions?

Silver prices have jumped Rs 19,477, or 7.7 percent, from Rs 2,52,725 per kg on Friday.

What is the silver price per kg in Delhi on Jan 13, 2026?

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 275,000 per kg.

Which Indian cities have the highest silver price per kg on Jan 13, 2026?

Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar, Salem, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada have the highest silver price at Rs 292,000 per kg.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

Opinion
