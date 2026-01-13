LIVE: Silver Prices Hit Record High Today (Jan 13), Check 1-Gram & 1-Kg Rates in Your City

Silver Prices Today Jan 13 2026: Silver futures jumped to a new record of Rs 2,72,202 per kg on Tuesday, following strong global trends, as concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s policy stance and rising tensions in Iran boosted safe-haven demand.

Silver Prices Climb Sharply Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Policy Concerns

Over the last two trading sessions, silver prices have jumped Rs 19,477, or 7.7 per cent, from Rs 2,52,725 per kg on Friday, tracking firm global trends and heightened safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions and Federal Reserve policy uncertainty.

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, traders are closely monitoring the escalating situation in Iran and the ongoing criminal probe into US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over a building renovation project, which has added pressure on the Fed to consider interest rate cuts. Market participants are also awaiting upcoming US inflation data for further cues on the central bank’s policy direction.

Adding to market jitters, President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran and warned of possible military action as protests intensified. Strong inflows into exchange-traded products and a rush for portfolio diversification have helped both metals reach fresh record levels, Kalantri said.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 13

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 292 per gram and Rs 292,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

