Dalal Street Continues To Trade In Red, Sensex Crashes Over 150 Points, Nifty Tests 26,100

Dalal Street geared up for another session in red on Wednesday morning as both benchmarks rang the opening bell in the negative territory. The BSE Sensex crashed more than 150 points and touched 84,911, while the NSE Nifty50 stood a little above 26,100, falling over 50 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, Titan, HCL Tech, Infosys, Eternal, and Tech M emerged among the early gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included TMPV, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Financial Services index declined 0.47 per cent. On the other hand, the Midcap Select index remained among the few trading in green and rose 0.33 per cent.

Sectorally, the Financial Services 25/50 index dominated in red and slipped 0.44 per cent. At the same time, the Consumer Durables index led the charge ahead in green and soared 1.23 per cent.

In the pre-open hour, the Sensex breached 84,900, and the Nifty tested 26,150, around 9:08 AM. Notably, Indian equity markets ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, as heavy selling in index heavyweights weighed on sentiment amid rising geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns over potential US tariff hikes.

The Sensex declined 0.44 per cent to close at 85,063.34. The Nifty also finished lower, shedding 0.27 per cent to end at 26,178.70.

Market sentiment was dented by uncertainties linked to geopolitical developments, including tensions around the Venezuela-US situation and concerns over Russian oil imports, alongside caution ahead of the upcoming December-quarter earnings season.

“The market reaction was influenced by uncertainties surrounding the Venezuela–US crisis and Russian oil imports, coupled with anticipations regarding the upcoming Q3 results,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited.